Published Dec 30, 2024
Staff predictions: Our picks for No. 11 Alabama vs. Michigan
Tony Tsoukalas  •  TideIllustrated
Alabama will end its wild year the same way it started it — with a bowl matchup against Michigan. Tuesday’s ReliaQuest Bowl doesn’t feature the same stakes as last year’s College Football Playoff semifinal in the Rose Bowl. However, No. 11 Alabama (9-3) and Michigan (7-5) will both be looking to end disappointing seasons on a high note when they square off Tuesday at 11 a.m. CT inside Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium.

Michigan recorded a 27-20 overtime win over Alabama last season en route to winning the national title. This season will mark the eighth meeting between the two teams with the series tied at 3-3-1. Alabama is currently an 11.5-point favorite for Tuesday’s matchup.

Here’s how Tide Illustrated’s staff thinks the game will play out.

