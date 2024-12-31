Tide Watch NFL Week 17: Smith's two-score day helps Eagles in blowout win

Dec 29, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) runs past Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) for a touchdown after a catch during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. | Photo: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The 2024 NFL season is in full swing and the league once again littered with former Alabama players. The Crimson Tide had 10 players drafted into the NFL in 2024 and has the highest population of players in the league with 62 currently on active rosters. Each week, Tide Illustrated will break down the top performances of former Crimson Tide players in the NFL along with a roundup of all former Alabama players in the pros. Week 17 saw former Tide running backs Derrick Henry and Jahmyr Gibbs rack up over 100 yards on the ground for their respective sides. Henry had 147 yards and a touchdown in the Baltimore Ravens 31-2 blowout win over the Houston Texans on Christmas Day. Henry has finished with over 100 rushing yards in eight games and ranks second in the NFL with 1,783 yards and 14 touchdowns in his outstanding first season in Baltimore.

Gibbs racked up 117 yards and a touchdown in the Detroit Lions' 40-34 win over the San Francisco 49ers. The second-year pro eclipsed the century mark for a second consecutive game and the fourth time this season and has 1,156 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.

Along with Henry, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey had a strong outing last week. One week after a 37-yard pick-6 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Humphrey forced a fumble and had seven tackles and a pass deflection against the Texans. Brian Branch and Xavier McKinney also had seven tackles each for the Lions and Packers respectively. Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Chris Braswell, Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Dallas Turner all had sacks in Week 17.

Offensive star of the week: DeVonta Smith

No Jalen Hurts, no problem for the Heisman Trophy-winning wideout. With the Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback out, Smith was a go-to target for the backups and had an outstanding day to seal a 41-7 blowout win over the Cowboys. Smith finished with a season-high 120 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Eagles. Not only was it Smith’s first two-touchdown game of the season, but he caught the passes from both of the Eagles' backup quarterbacks. Kenny Pickett threw the first TD to Smith in the second quarter, before Tanner McKee hooked up with the elite wide receiver for a 25-yard score in the fourth.

The two scores set a new season high of eight touchdowns for Smith. The fourth-year pro has 68 catches for 833 yards despite missing a few games due to injury this season. No matter who is throwing Smith the ball, every Eagles quarterback has benefited from having Smith as an option, and his output has helped Philadelphia lock down the No. 2 seed in the NFC heading with one regular season game to go.

Defensive star of the week: Patrick Surtain II

Surtain has been an outstanding presence for a Denver Broncos side pushing for one of the final AFC playoff spots. While Denver’s playoff hopes took a hit in a 30-24 overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Surtain had another strong outing. The former Tide cornerback finished with six tackles — his highest tally since Week 1 — and had a critical forced fumble, which Surtain also recovered in the fourth quarter with the game tied at 17.

In 15 appearances this season, Surtain has 42 tackles and four interceptions, matching his season-high set during his rookie season in 2021. Denver will need Surtain to be on his A-game once again as it looks to bounce back from a two-game losing streak and secure a playoff spot with a Week 18 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Here’s how other former Alabama players performed last week. Arizona Cardinals LB Mack Wilson: 6 tackles against the Rams. Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry: 27 carries for 147 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 catches for 18 yards against the Texans. CB Marlon Humphrey: 7 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass deflection. CB Jalyn Armour-Davis: Inactive. Buffalo Bills WR Amari Cooper: 3 catches for 56 yards, 1 touchdown against the Jets.

Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young: 15 of 28 for 203 yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 carries for 8 yards, sacked 5 times for 38 yards, 2 fumbles (neither lost) against the Buccaneers. DT A’Shawn Robinson: 2 tackles. DE LaBryan Ray: 1 tackle.

Cincinnati Bengals S Jordan Battle: 5 tackles against the Broncos. WR Jermain Burton: 3 kickoff returns for 98 yards with a long of 38 yards. Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy: 12 catches for 94 yards against the Dolphins. RB Jerome Ford: 6 carries for 22 yards. DT Dalvin Tomlinson: 3 tackles, 1 for loss.

Denver Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II: 6 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery against the Bengals. Detriot Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs: 18 carries for 117 yards, 1 touchdown, 4 catches for 46 yards against the 49ers. WR: Jameson Williams: 5 catches for 77 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 carries for -2 yards. S Brian Branch: 7 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 quarterback hit. CB Terrion Arnold: 6 tackles.

Green Bay Packers RB Josh Jacobs: 17 carries for 69 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 fumble lost against the Vikings S Xavier McKinney: 7 tackles.

Houston Texans WR John Metchie: 5 catches for 48 yards, 1 fumble (not lost) against the Ravens. TE Irv Smith Jr.: Played 9 snaps on offense. DE Will Anderson Jr.: 3 tackles, 2 for loss, 2 quarterback hits, 0.5 sacks, 1 pass deflection. LB Henry To’o To’o: 5 tackles. LB Christian Harris: 5 tackles. Indianapolis Colts DT Raekwon Davis: 1 tackle against the Giants. DB Ronnie Harrison: Played 26 snaps on special teams. C Ryan Kelly: Started at center, played 77 snaps on offense. Jacksonville Jaguars QB Mac Jones: 15 of 22 for 174 yards, 2 touchdowns, 6 carries for 22 yards, sacked twice for 1 yard against the Titans.

Los Angeles Chargers OL Bradley Bozeman: Started at center, played 69 snaps against the Patriots. DE Justin Eboigbe: Inactive. P JK Scott: 2 punts for 92 yards with a 46-yard average and a long of 53. Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa: Inactive against the Browns. WR Jaylen Waddle: Inactive. DT Da'Shawn Hand: 1 tackle, 1 fumble recovery. Minnesota Vikings OL Cam Robinson: Started at tackle, played 72 snaps on offense against the Packers. LB Dallas Turner: 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack. K Will Reichard: 2 of 4 on field goal attempts, 3 of 3 on extra points.

New England Patriots LB Anfernee Jennings: 2 tackles, 1 quarterback hit against the Chargers. RG Lester Cotton: Played 11 snaps on offense. New Orleans Saints CB Kool-Aid McKinstry: 3 tackles against the Las Vegas Raiders. New York Giants OL Evan Neal: Started at tackle, played 56 snaps on offense against the Colts. New York Jets DT Quinnen Williams: 2 tackles against the Bills. DT Phidarian Mathis: Claimed off waivers after being released by Commanders on Dec. 28. Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts: Inactive against the Cowboys. WR DeVonta Smith: 6 catches for 120 yards, 2 touchdowns. LG Landon Dickerson: Started at guard, played 60 snaps on offense. OL Tyler Steen: Played 16 snaps on offense CB Eli Ricks: Played 3 snaps on defense. Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris: 13 carries for 74 yards, 2 catches for 7 yards against the Chiefs. S Minkah Fitzpatrick: 7 tackles.