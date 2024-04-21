With the spring transfer window now open, Tide Illustrated's transfer portal tracker will have the latest updates on Crimson Tide set to depart in the portal, and what reinforcements Alabama is bringing in ahead of the 2024 season.

Alabama is replacing Will Reichard with the kicker who beat him out for last year’s Lou Groza Award. The Crimson Tide received a commitment from Miami of Ohio kicker Graham Nicholson on Sunday. The senior will have one year of eligibility remaining at Alabama.

Nicholson was named the nation’s top kicker last season after making 27 of 28 field-goal attempts and 35 of 37 extra-point tries. That included an NCAA-record streak of 25 straight made field goals. Nicholson hit a career-long 52-yard field goal against Bowling Green last season. He was 10 of 11 on attempts from 40 or more yards out.

In addition to his placekicking duties, Nicholson was also solid on kickoffs, averaging 63.55 yards on 73 kicks with 52 touchbacks.

Nicholson is 60 of 71 on field goals over his college career. He has connected on at least 75% of his kicks in all three seasons and has bettered his average each year.