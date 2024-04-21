Alabama spring transfer portal tracker
With the spring transfer window now open, Tide Illustrated's transfer portal tracker will have the latest updates on Crimson Tide set to depart in the portal, and what reinforcements Alabama is bringing in ahead of the 2024 season.
Alabama lands Lou Groza Award winner Graham Nicholson (April 21)
Alabama is replacing Will Reichard with the kicker who beat him out for last year’s Lou Groza Award. The Crimson Tide received a commitment from Miami of Ohio kicker Graham Nicholson on Sunday. The senior will have one year of eligibility remaining at Alabama.
Nicholson was named the nation’s top kicker last season after making 27 of 28 field-goal attempts and 35 of 37 extra-point tries. That included an NCAA-record streak of 25 straight made field goals. Nicholson hit a career-long 52-yard field goal against Bowling Green last season. He was 10 of 11 on attempts from 40 or more yards out.
In addition to his placekicking duties, Nicholson was also solid on kickoffs, averaging 63.55 yards on 73 kicks with 52 touchbacks.
Nicholson is 60 of 71 on field goals over his college career. He has connected on at least 75% of his kicks in all three seasons and has bettered his average each year.
Kadyn Proctor officially rejoins Alabama (April 16)
In one of the strangest sagas in recent memory, Alabama has retained its starting left tackle ahead of the 2024 season. Sophomore Kadyn Proctor officially rejoined the Crimson Tide after initially transferring to Iowa in January following Nick Saban's retirement as Alabama's head coach.
In March, the Des Moines, Iowa native announced he would be re-entering the transfer portal with the intent to rejoin the Crimson Tide. He included a "do not contact" designation when he entered the portal and officially rejoined Alabama on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-7, 360-pound lineman started all 14 games last season and ended the campaign with a 58.8 pass-blocking grade and a 67.2 run-blocking mark. He signed with Alabama as the top-rated tackle and No. 8 overall player in the 2023 class and has three years of eligibility remaining.