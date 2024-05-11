Alabama added some insurance to its offensive line ahead of Kalen DeBoer's first season in Tuscaloosa. Saturday, the Crimson Tide received a commitment from Michigan State offensive lineman Geno VanDeMark.

VanDeMark played in eight games, including six starts for the Spartans last season. He primarily appeared at right guard, playing 278 of his 284 snaps at the position and the other six snaps at center. He registered a 50.5 pass blocking grade and a 59.3 run blocking grade according to Pro Football Focus.

At 6-foot-5, 325 pounds, VanDeMark can slide into any of Alabama's interior offensive line roles and may make a full-time switch to center, giving the Crimson Tide some necessary depth at the position. Washington transfer Parker Brailsford was the presumed starter when he arrived in Tuscaloosa, but missed the entire spring dealing with issues off the field. James Brockermeyer was the backup center last season but departed for TCU. True freshman Joseph Ionata lacks the ideal experience for Alabama's starting center heading into next season.

VanDeMark brings that experience and familiarity with the coaching staff to Tuscaloosa. He was recruited and coached by offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic in the same role at Michigan State.

VanDeMark is the Crimson Tide's sixth addition from the spring transfer window, joining fellow offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (Iowa), defensive backs Kameron Howard (Charlotte), DaShawn Jones (Wake Forest) and King Mack (Penn State) as well as Lou Groza Award-winning kicker Graham Nicholson (Miami-Ohio). In total, Alabama has added 14 transfers this offseason.