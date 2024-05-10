Alabama bolstered its secondary again Friday, landing a commitment from Penn State safety King Mack. The rising sophomore will have three years of eligibility remaining with the Crimson Tide.

Mack appeared in 13 games last season, recording three tackles and a quarterback hurry. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound defender figures to add depth behind Malachi Moore and Michigan transfer Keon Sabb at the deep safety positions.

Mack signed with Penn State as a four-star recruit in last year’s class. The Miami, Florida native was ranked as the No. 9 safety and No. 149 overall player in the nation.

