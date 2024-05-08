Kalen DeBoer finally reeled in a veteran cornerback from the transfer portal. Alabama answered its biggest roster need Wednesday, receiving a commitment from Wake Forest transfer DaShawn Jones. The rising redshirt junior will have two years of eligibility remaining for the Crimson Tide.

Jones committed after visiting Tuscaloosa over the weekend. The 6-foot-1, 181-pound defender was viewed as one of the top cornerbacks remaining in the transfer portal. Last season, he started in nine of 10 appearances, recording three interceptions and two pass deflections to go with 37 tackles, including 1.5 stops for a loss.

Jones brings much-needed experience to a young Alabama secondary. He joins Southern California transfer Domani Jackson as the only two current Crimson Tide cornerbacks with a college start to their names.

Jackson worked across from true freshman Zabien Brown on Alabama’s first-team defense this spring. Given his experience, Jones should enter fall camp in a good position to fight for one of those starting spots during preseason camp.

“[Alabama is] getting a hungry guy,” Jones told Tide Illustrated following his visit. “A physical corner that can cover as well as be aggressive at the line of scrimmage doing press [coverage]. I’m bringing the whole versatility of my game. That’s exactly what [Alabama] will get out of me.”

The addition of Jones comes in the midst of a busy period for Alabama’s secondary. Last week, the Crimson Tide saw sophomore safety Tony Mitchell and true freshman Peyton Woodyard depart for transfer portal. Alabama also brought in Charlotte transfer safety Kameron Howard.

Alabama might not be done adding to its secondary either. The Crimson Tide hosted Penn State transfer safety King Mack over the weekend. Mack appeared in two games, totaling three tackles for the Nittany Lions last season. He was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2023.

Jones is Alabama’s fourth addition of the spring window, joining Howard as well as offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor (Iowa) and Lou Groza Award-winning kicker Graham Nicholson (Miami-Ohio). In total, Alabama has added 12 college transfers this offseason.