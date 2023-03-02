For the 10th time in the Nick Saban era, Alabama has signed the No. 1 class in the Rivals team rankings. This year’s haul features 28 players, including a handful of five-star talents. Tide Illustrated will break down the class one by one. Today we continue with in-state defensive lineman James Smith.



The player

Nick Saban's recruiting pipelines run deep, but one of his strongest in-state pipelines lies at Carver High School in Montgomery. The former home of Mack Wilson and Shaun Dion Hamilton picked up another massive defensive commit in James Smith. The four-star defensive tackle was a huge recruiting win for Saban who nabbed Smith in a package deal with Qua Russaw. Smith chose Alabama over Auburn, Georgia and Florida State. He was rated the top defensive lineman in the country and was the No. 5 player in the nation.

How he fits into Alabama

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 310 pounds, Smith looks the part to be a defensive lineman at the Power-Five level. The key will be how he adjusts to facing better offensive linemen who have polished blocking skills. Smith's athleticism is eye-popping. He shows great range and can chase down players from the backside. He has some pass-rush moves including decent swim and rip moves. However, his move arsenal isn't fully polished so Smith tends to opp for one move or the other, which is likely a gamble he'll hope pays off. One of his major areas of growth is building that arsenal and getting more efficient with his movements so he can use his raw strength. Smith is a gifted playmaker who can make a contribution in his first year on campus.

What to expect next year

Alabama is losing two starters from its defensive line D.J. Dale and Byron Young. Jaheim Oatis is primed to take over Dale's spot at nose guard and will be paired with Tim Smith Jamil Burroughs. Along with the returning trio, Alabama also gets Justin Eboigbe back after suffering a neck injury that forced him to miss most of last season. Khurtis Perry, Tim Keenan III, Damon Payne Jr., Jah-Marien Latham, Monkell Goodwine and Isaiah Hastings are also looking for playing time in that defensive line rotation. While Smith may look like an SEC defensive lineman and there are current openings, he may need a season to get acclimated to the college football landscape. Smith didn't get to join the team at the Sugar Bowl in December but he'll greatly benefit from spring practice as he hopes to work his way up the depth chart during fall camp.

Ask the expert