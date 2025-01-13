Where does Alabama basketball rank in the polls after its last two wins

Alabama basketball checked in at No. 4 in the latest edition of the Associated Press top 25 poll released Monday. The Crimson Tide moved up one spot after a 94-88 win over then-No. 10 Texas A&M on Saturday.

The Tide (12-2) moved one spot to No. 4 in the US LBM Coaches poll ahead of its next two SEC matchups. Alabama will face No. 21 on Wednesday before a trip to Lexington, Kentucky for a matchup against No. 8 Kentucky. The Wildcats (13-3, 2-1) won their last SEC game 95-90 over Mississippi State while Ole Miss beat LSU 77-65

Auburn jumped No. 1 in the AP Poll this week. The Tigers (15-1, 3-0) are one of three undefeated teams in SEC play along with Alabama and Ole Miss.

Iowa State checked in at No. 2 in the AP rankings after a 4-0 start to Big 12 play. Duke is ranked No. 3 while the Tide and No. 5 Florida rounded out the top-five.

After a two massive wins in its last two games, Alabama will look to replicate that form and knock off one of the remain undefeated sides in conference play. The Tide and Rebels will faceoff at 7 p.m. CT Tuesday inside Coleman Coliseam. The game will be broadcast ESPN U.

Here are the full AP and coaches polls.

AP Poll

1. Auburn

2. Iowa State

3. Duke

4. Alabama

5. Florida

6. Tennessee

7. Marquette

8. Kentucky

9. Kansas

10. Houston

11. Texas A&M

12. Michigan State

13. Oregon

14. UConn

15. Mississippi State

16. Gonzaga

17. Purdue

18. Memphis

19. Illinois

20. Michigan

21. Ole Miss

22. Utah State

23. Georgia

24. Wisconsin

25. Baylor

Coaches poll

1. Auburn

2. Iowa State

3. Duke

4. Florida

5. Alabama

6. Tennessee

7. Marquette

8. Houston

9. Kentucky

10. Kansas

11. Texas A&M

12. Michigan State

13. UConn

14. Oregon

15. Purdue

16. Gonzaga

17. Memphis

18. Mississippi State

19. Michigan

20. Illinois

21. Ole Miss

22. Utah State

23. Georgia

24. Baylor

25. West Virginia