Where does Alabama basketball rank in the polls after its last two wins

Alabama basketball checked in at No. 4 in the latest edition of the Associated Press top 25 poll released Monday. The Crimson Tide moved up one spot after a 94-88 win over then-No. 10 Texas A&M on Saturday.
The Tide (12-2) moved one spot to No. 4 in the US LBM Coaches poll ahead of its next two SEC matchups. Alabama will face No. 21 on Wednesday before a trip to Lexington, Kentucky for a matchup against No. 8 Kentucky. The Wildcats (13-3, 2-1) won their last SEC game 95-90 over Mississippi State while Ole Miss beat LSU 77-65
Auburn jumped No. 1 in the AP Poll this week. The Tigers (15-1, 3-0) are one of three undefeated teams in SEC play along with Alabama and Ole Miss.
Iowa State checked in at No. 2 in the AP rankings after a 4-0 start to Big 12 play. Duke is ranked No. 3 while the Tide and No. 5 Florida rounded out the top-five.
After a two massive wins in its last two games, Alabama will look to replicate that form and knock off one of the remain undefeated sides in conference play. The Tide and Rebels will faceoff at 7 p.m. CT Tuesday inside Coleman Coliseam. The game will be broadcast ESPN U.
Here are the full AP and coaches polls.
AP Poll
1. Auburn
2. Iowa State
3. Duke
4. Alabama
5. Florida
6. Tennessee
7. Marquette
8. Kentucky
9. Kansas
10. Houston
11. Texas A&M
12. Michigan State
13. Oregon
14. UConn
15. Mississippi State
16. Gonzaga
17. Purdue
18. Memphis
19. Illinois
20. Michigan
21. Ole Miss
22. Utah State
23. Georgia
24. Wisconsin
25. Baylor
Coaches poll
1. Auburn
2. Iowa State
3. Duke
4. Florida
5. Alabama
6. Tennessee
7. Marquette
8. Houston
9. Kentucky
10. Kansas
11. Texas A&M
12. Michigan State
13. UConn
14. Oregon
15. Purdue
16. Gonzaga
17. Memphis
18. Mississippi State
19. Michigan
20. Illinois
21. Ole Miss
22. Utah State
23. Georgia
24. Baylor
25. West Virginia