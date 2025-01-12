Stock Up: 10 recruits who bolstered their stock at Navy All-American Bowl

SAN ANTONIO – Several of the nation's best recruits from the 2025 and 2026 classes competed in the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl, a week-long event that featured multiple practices, workouts, competitive events, and of course, the game on Saturday. Signees from Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Auburn, Texas, Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame, LSU, Iowa, SMU and more were represented. Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman was on-site for the Navy All-American Bowl all week. Here are the stock-up candidates and major rankings implications from the week in San Antonio:

WR JALEN COOPER

Jalen Cooper put his best foot forward this week in his hometown of San Antonio. The four-star SMU signee scored a touchdown on a 91-yard catch and run in the Navy All-American Bowl and walked away with Rivals MVP honors after Cooper separating himself from the pack all week at practice. Cooper can break away from defensive backs with ease, and that theme continued into Saturday’s game in a big way. He's quick in and out of his breaks with fantastic body control and breakaway speed for days. The future Pony asserted himself among the nation's best in a big way.

DE IOSE EPENESA

Iose Epenesa was Rivals' MVP during Day 2 of the All-American Bowl practices after playing as if he was shot out of a cannon during live competition. Throughout the week and in Saturday's contest, the Iowa signee fired off the ball and moved extremely easily off the edge. The future Hawkeye blew past opposing tackles from both the left and right sides, won with speed and power, and showcased his length and bend working at end. Epensa generated pressure often in the game setting, and in practice earned some easy wins by working some offensive tackles with his inside move. The NFL bloodlines paired with Epenesa's position versatility working off the EDGE and projectable traits elsewhere on the DL are needle-movers as we tweak the final Rivals250.

DL AMARE ADAMS

Amare Adams was among the top performers each day of practice and came up with some big splash plays and pressures in Saturday's game as well. The Clemson signee took his game up a notch as the week continued on. The 6-foot-4, 300-plus-pounder fires off the ball with authority and showcased his power moving opposing offensive linemen at will. Adams took full advantage of his length -- his 35-inch arms -- and bullied over opposing interior OL. He's an absolute mismatch on the interior of the defensive front with his natural strength and his projectable frame and traits and continued to do him well in live competition. He's someone due for a massive bump after a statement week in San Antonio.

CB CHUCK MCDONALD

Chuck McDonald made a compelling case as one of the top corners in the country, and throughout the week earned his fair share of highlights and big plays in live competition. During Day 2 of the Navy AAB competition, McDonald had a banner day in coverage breaking on routes, showing extremely well in coverage, and snatching an interception during the 7-on-7- portion of the joint workouts. The Alabama signee from the West Coast boasts excellent length with a filled-out frame -- and he's superb adjusting to the ball. McDonald was sticky in coverage outside the numbers and in the middle of the field, and was shadowing receivers at will during Saturday's game.

WR QUINCY PORTER

Quincy Porter is a stock-up prospect at wide receiver and put himself squarely in the five-star conversation after a statement week in San Antonio. The future Buckeye is a sight to see at 6-foot-3 and almost 200 pounds. He navigates downfield with ease and plays well in contested catch situations. Porter has a soundness to his game and is impressive with his polish and college-ready frame. In Saturday's game, Porter was excellent coming back to the football. He made several wow grabs and plays with the rock in his hand. The stock-riser from New Jersey broke through for two big YAC plays in the game. The Ohio State signee is tough to wrangle in the open field and a true threat on the perimeter like few receivers in this class.

CB KADE PHILLIPS

Kade Phillips is coming off a stellar senior campaign working on both sides of the ball for Fort Bend (Texas) Hightower and that translated right into Navy AAB Week in San Antonio. The four-star Texas signee was a ballhawk over the week in practice and flew to the football on several other occasions with a willingness to be physical and make open-field stops. At 6-foot-2 and nearly 180 pounds, Phillips has excellent hips and can turn and run with ease. His plus length and ball skills were on display in coverage downfield. He's making a strong case to continue ascending at his position group after showing well time and time again in this setting.

OL MALACHI GOODMAN

Malachi Goodman was a force up front at 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds throughout the week with great practices and a really strong performance inside of the Alamodome on Saturday. The New Jersey blue-chipper worked inside at guard and was up to the task in a big way. Goodman boasts a broad, filled-out frame and plays low with leverage. He was the immovable object on the inside during the AAB Game as the Penn State signee showed up in a big way using active hands and leverage to his advantage. Goodman has a physical play style conducive to Big Ten football and is undoubtedly a stock-up OL after showing very well each day in San Antonio.

RB DRAMEKCO GREEN

Dramekco Green made a compelling case as the top running back throughout the week of Navy AAB practices. The SMU signee out of the Houston area showcased his burst out of the backfield and breakaway speed on several occasions during practice, and in particular, the live portion of the joint practices. The future Pony was superb shrugging off tacklers and extending plays in the open field. He can change direction seamlessly. Green proved that he belonged in this All-American game setting emphatically, and will see his stock go up after showing very well.

WR KALIQ LOCKETT

Kaliq Lockett had a massive junior season at Sachse (Texas) High that grabbed the attention of colleges nationwide, and he issued a reminder during Navy AAB Week about his upside before heading to Austin to play for Steve Sarkisian. The future Longhorn tore up the competition in San Antonio and stood out as one of the elite pass-catchers in this loaded 2025 cycle. The long 6-foot-2, 180-pound WR has elite suddenness and is a professional route-runner. Lockett was able to create separation and was explosive in and out of his breaks. He's a twitchy mover and gets downfield at a different pace. Lockett's route-running has been second to none -- as he was fantastic at creating separation. The Texas signee is a true playmaker with WR1 ability.

ATH DALEN PENSON