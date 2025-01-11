Alabama guard Chris Youngblood finds form in win over Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Nate Oats’ continued faith in Chris Youngblood was rewarded Saturday. The fifth-year guard had his best performance of the season during No. 5 Alabama’s gritty 94-88 win over No. 10 Texas A&M, helping the Crimson Tide notch a massive top-10 victory.

Youngblood finished with a season-high 14 points and tallied five rebounds, one assist and a steal in just 18 minutes on the floor. He was one of four double-digit scorers and made a few big shots in the second half to help Alabama survive on the road.

Most critical for Youngblood, and Alabama’s ability to come away with a win, was his 3 of 6 clip from the 3-point line. While the Aggies made things difficult for the Tide with its pressure defense and ability on the glass, Alabama shot the ball superbly well from beyond the arc in the first half, going 10 of 22 from deep.

Youngblood was responsible for a pair of those makes. His three total triples are the most he’s made in a game for Alabama and he finished in double figures for just the second time this season.

“It’s the best feeling,” Youngblood after the game. “But what really helped me do that was just getting lost in the game. Like [Oats] said, the blue-collar points and I knew if I focus on that the offense, that’ll come.”

Youngblood’s focus on the blue-collar plays was crucial as the Tide cooled down slightly from 3 in the second half. He played a vital role in Alabama’s 8-0 run that pushed its lead to 15 points with just under 11 minutes remaining. Youngblood first drilled a 3 to make it 65-55, then stole the ball from Aggies guard Zhuric Phelps, converting an and-1 layup on the other end.

When Texas A&M gutted and ground its way back into the game, it was Youngblood who answered the call when Alabama needed it most. Oats has previously praised Youngblood for his ability on the glass, and he grabbed a big rebound off a Phelps miss with 2:51 remaining and the Tide up by 3. He did the same thing on the offensive end for Alabama, putting himself on the line and making two free throws to put the Tide up 90-84.

“I told him we were gonna get him some shots this game,” Oats said. “We kind of tried to put him up with the press to have some other guys handle it, get him open. He goes 3 of 6. He made a bunch of tough plays too. He’s a winner. He’s a competitor. He’s a leader. You want him in."

Alabama has high expectations for Youngblood. He was billed as a player who would make a big impact on the offensive end after he averaged 15.3 points per game and shot 41.6% from 3, winning Co-American Conference Player of the Year at South Florida.

Youngblood suffered an ankle injury this offseason after transferring to Alabama. He missed the Tide’s first nine games of the season and has struggled to regain that form since coming back. Being able to step up on the road in one of the Tide’s biggest games of the season will do wonders for Youngblood’s confidence going forward and his performance showcased what kind of a difference-maker he can be on both ends of the floor.

“I thought he did the best job on Phelps tonight and that’s with him still not 100% because he’s still trying to get back from the ankle surgery," Oats said. "So, his competitiveness, his winning attitude and then, boy it was great to see him drop some shots tonight.”

Going forward, Alabama will continue to depend on Youngblood’s leadership and ability, especially with fellow veteran guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. out for the season with a torn Achilles.

Oats’ confidence in Youngblood never wavered, and that faith was re-paid in a big way Saturday as Alabama notched another big win in the race for the SEC title. As Alabama looks ahead to No. 23 Ole Miss on Tuesday, Oats is confident that Youngblood’s performance isn’t a blip, but a sign that he’s turned a corner at a critical time for the Tide.

“We knew what we were getting with him from South Florida. He’s the conference player of the year. He shoots at a really high clip. He just had to get off that surgery, get himself back comfortable.

Alabama will take on Ole Miss at 6 p.m. CT Tuesday night inside Coleman Coliseum. The game will be broadcast on ESPN U.