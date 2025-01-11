The 3-pointer: Takeaways from No. 5 Alabama's win over No. 10 Texas A&M

Jan 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Mouhamed Dioubate (10) rebounds against Texas A&M Aggies guard CJ Wilcher (10) during the first half at Reed Arena. | Photo: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

COLLEGE STATION, TX — It was a rock fight for No. 5 Alabama in its 94-88 win over No. 10 Texas A&M on Saturday. Fouls took the pace out of the game, which typically favors the Aggies, especially on their home floor. Alabama (14-2, 3-0) was able to stay perfect in conference play thanks to some deplorable free throw shooting by the Aggies, who couldn’t take advantage at the line. The Tide managed to create scoring against one of the most efficient defenses in the country, overcoming Texas A&M’s pressure and presence in the paint by drilling a high volume of 3s and moving the ball. When it came down to winning plays, Alabama did just enough, matching the host's energy and grit with a strong performance on the glass and hitting just enough free throws and shots late to gut out a major victory away from home. Here are three takeaways from No. 5 Alabama's matchup against No. 10 Texas A&M.

Advertisement

Free throw frequency

The whistle was certainly working Saturday night. Alabama and Texas A&M were thrown into a foul fest from the opening tip, combining for 11 in the first seven minutes of action. Texas A&M was able to live at the free throw line, going 28 of 47 for the game. While the Aggies weren’t burning Alabama from 3-point range or scoring at a very efficient clip, they consistently forced the Tide to play physically and drew fouls. The game could have been a much different story if the Aggies made more than 59% of its free throws. The The Tide also got its own share of calls, but for a second straight game struggled to capitalize. After going 10 of 20 from the line against South Carolina, Alabama made just 21 of 34 free throws. Neither team took real advantage of their trips to the charity stripe. But the frequent fouling prevented the game from getting in rhythm, something that favored the Aggies early. When Alabama tried to hold for the last shot, Mark Sears drew a foul on a pump fake. It led to a few points at the line but also gave Texas A&M a chance to answer. It did so at the line after Zhuric Phelps drew a foul on Mouhamed Dioubate with 0.1 seconds on the clock and allowed the Aggies to make it an eight-point game at the line.

3-pointers paper cracks

Alabama wasn’t able to establish the tempo as much as it would have liked to Saturday. The Aggies' press caused the Tide some trouble and slowed things down enough to prevent the Tide from getting many quick shots or easy looks at the rim. The frequent fouls didn’t help Alabama’s cause either. Offensively, Texas A&M saw its usual production on the glass. Oats said the Tide didn’t have to gather every defensive rebound but needed to take pride and getting stops after O-boards. Alabama failed to do that as the Aggies managed 30 second-chance points from 21 offensive rebounds. Defensively, Texas A&M flew around and forced several Tide possessions to drive late into the shot clock. Alabama comitted 15 turnovers which turned into 13 points for the Aggies. Texas A&M blocked 10 shots at the rim as Tide players were forced to drive into traffic on possessions where the ball got stuck. Alabama was still able to manufacture offense despite the Aggies' best attempts to slow the game down. The 3-pointer became Alabama’s vital well to create scoring and the Tide did so effectively and efficiently. For every possession that ended in a blocked shot or a bad look at the rim, there were two where the Tide zipped the ball around the key and players drove and kicked to open shooters. The Tide finished the game shooting 35% from 3-point range, cooling down after going 45.5% in the first half. But that number will still feel good for the Tide, which has been struggling from deep this season. Mark Sears had a bright start to the game and scored 25 points, including for made triples. Aden Holloway scored 14 and Chris Youngblood had 15 with both players making three 3s each. The third of Youngblood’s came on an 8-0 Tide run, which Texas A&M was ultimately unable to overcome.

Tide matches Aggies' physicality

Despite the constant foul calls and some struggles after Texas A&M grabbed offensive boards, Alabama did a good job of pairing its shot-making with enough gritty play to prevent A&M from taking over in the areas it's usually dominant in. The Tide took pride in getting to loose balls, out-muscling the Aggies on the glass and caused a few key turnovers itself to keep the home side at arm’s length. Though A&M took advantage of its second-chance opportunities, Alabama had more offensive boards than the Aggies, grabbing 24. Though it was hitting from 3, Alabama wasn’t living and dying by the shot attempt. During the 8-0 run, Youngblood was able to get into the lane and converted and-1, one possession after nailing a triple, and Alabama was frequently looking for lob attempts. The Tide also continued to hunt offensive rebounds as A&M got back into the game. Clifford Omouryi briefly exited the contest with an injury to his right leg, but returned and finished with seven points and a team-best 10 boards. After missing a free throw with the Tide up four with 37 seconds remaining, Omoruyi pounced on his own miss, leading to a foul on Youngblood who made it a six-point game, a crucial cohesion to cement the win.

Final Alabama stats

Up Next