Will Anderson's trophy case is getting pretty full.

On Thursday, the linebacker added another national award as he was named the 2022 Bednarik Award winner. The award is given to the nation's best defensive player by the Maxwell Football Player.

Anderson was one of three finalists alongside Cinncinati's Ivan Pace Jr. and USC's Tuli Tuipulotu. The junior was a finalist for the award last season but fell short to Georgia's Jordan Davis.

What is likely his final season playing college football, Anderson was asked about his future plans and what it means to him to win the coveted award.

"Right now, I’m just enjoying the moment, enjoying all the awards shows," Anderson said on ESPN. "Getting to spend time with my family has been one of my biggest priorities right now. I’m still working out with the team. I still have a conversation to have with Coach Saban. But right now, I’m just living in the moment and enjoying the whole process."

He became the third Alabama to win Bednarik since its inception in 1995. Jonathan Allen and Minkah Fitzpatrick won back-to-back Badnariks in 2016 and 2017.

Anderson may need to create a bit more room as he's also a finalist for the Lott Impact Trophy which will be announced on Sunday.