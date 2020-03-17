Bummed out about the NCAA Tournament being canceled? We are too. That’s why BamaInsider created its own version of March Madness to determine who is the Crimson Tide’s greatest player in the Nick Saban era.

We have compiled a 64-player field with seed rankings of No. 1 through No. 16. The tournament will be played out throughout the month and will be determined by fan voting. Fans can vote either through BamaInsider’s Twitter account (@bamainsider) or on the Talk of Champions message board. Players will be matched up against each other with the one receiving the most total votes between both mediums advancing to the next round. Today we continue with the second half of the Tua Tagovailoa bracket.

No. 6 seed Terrence Cody vs. No. 11 seed Ryan Anderson

Terrence Cody: Cody earned the nickname “Mount Cody” due to his 6-foot-4, 350-pound frame. The larger-than-life nose guard never stood taller than during the 2009 game against Tennessee, when he blocked two field goals, including a potential game-winner from 44-yards out at the end of regulation. Cody was a part of Nick Saban’s first title-winning team at Alabama. The former JUCO transfer was a unanimous All-American during both of his seasons with the Crimson Tide. He was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft. Ryan Anderson: Ryan Anderson ranks No. 9 on Alabama’s all-time sacks list with 19.5. The hard-nosed outside linebacker was part of two national championship teams, redshirting in 2012 before playing for the Crimson Tide from 2013-15. He was a key contributor to one of Alabama’s best-ever defenses in 2016, tallying a team-high 19 tackles for a loss to go with nine sacks. He recovered two fumbles during the 2017 national championship loss to Clemson and returned an interception for a touchdown the game before against Washington during the Peach Bowl. Anderson was selected by the Washington Redskins in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Vote on the Talk of Champions forum

No. 3 seed Marcell Dareus vs. No. 14 Irv Smith Jr.

Marcell Dareus: The defining moment of Dareus’ Crimson Tide career came during the 2010 BCS National Championship Game when he returned an interception 28 yards for a touchdown to help Alabama put away Texas. Earlier in that game, the defensive lineman’s crushing blow on Colt McCoy knocked the Longhorns quarterback out of the game. Dareus went on to earn defensive MVP honors for that game, helping Nick Saban win his first national title with the Crimson Tide. He was selected No. 3 overall by the Buffalo Bills in the 2010 draft, tied with Trent Richardson (No. 3 overall in 2012) and Quinnen Williams (No. 3 in 2019) for the highest pick in the Saban era. Irv Smith Jr.: Smith holds Alabama’s single-season touchdown receptions mark by a tight end with seven during the 2018 season. During that year, he also reeled in 44 receptions for 710 yards while helping to lead the Crimson Tide to the national championship game. He was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round of the 2019 draft. Vote on the Talk of Champions forum

No. 7 seed Jonah Williams vs. No. 10 seed Damien Harris

Jonah Williams: One of Alabama's smartest offensive linemen, Williams was known as a perfectionist, constantly picking apart his game in the film room. His persistence showed on the field where he was a three-year starter for the Crimson Tide from 2016-18. Williams earned the 2018 Jacobs Blocking Trophy and was also named a unanimous All-American during that season. He started all 44 games of his career. Williams was selected No. 11 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2019 NFL Draft. Damien Harris: Harris ranks No. 8 on Alabama’s all-time rushing list with 3,070 yards. He nearly became the first Crimson Tide back to record three 1,000-yard seasons, rushing for 1,037 yards in 2016 and 1,000 yards in 2017 before narrowly missing out with 876 yards in 2018. Harris averaged 6.4 yards per carry on 477 carries for his career to set the Alabama all-time career mark among rushers with at least 400 carries. He reached the national championship in all four seasons at Alabama, helping the Crimson Tide to two national titles.

Vote on the Talk of Champions forum

No. 2 seed C.J. Mosley vs. No. 15 seed Greg McElroy

C.J. Mosley: Mosley ranks No. 3 on Alabama’s all-time tackles list with 319. He is the only player in the Saban era to record two 100-tackle seasons, tallying 107 stops in 2012 and 108 in 2013. Mosley was a two-time consensus All-American (2012-13). He earned the Butkus Award in 2013 and was also named SEC Defensive Player of the Year that year. On top of his high tackle numbers, Mosley also recorded five career interceptions, three of which he returned for touchdowns. Mosley helped the Crimson Tide to back-to-back BCS national titles in 2011 and 2012. He was drafted No. 17 overall by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2014 NFL Draft. Greg McElroy: McElroy’s college stats aren’t going to blow anyone away. However, he was an expert game manager and played an essential part in Nick Saban’s first national championship with the Crimson Tide. Who can forget McElroy’s one-legged, tight-rope first down during the 2009 SEC Championship Game against Florida? His comeback drive against Auburn the game before still serves as one of the most memorable moments in Iron Bowl history. Vote on the Talk of Champions forum

Complete Bracket

