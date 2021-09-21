 2022 Alabama football schedule
Alabama's full 2022 football schedule announced

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban. Photo | USA Today
Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

While Alabama’s current focus is on repeating as national champions this season, the Crimson Tide received a look at what lies ahead in the future as the SEC announced its 2022 schedules for all 14 of its football programs Tuesday evening.

For the first time since 2011, Alabama will open its season inside Bryant-Denny Stadium as it hosts Utah State on Sept. 3. The following week, the Tide will travel to Austin, Texas for the first leg of its home-and-home with the Longhorns. Alabama will also host non-conference games against Louisiana-Monroe (Sept. 17) and FCS opponent Austin Peay (Nov. 19).

Alabama will begin conference play at home against Vanderbilt on Sept. 24. The Tide will also host Texas A&M (Oct. 8), Mississippi State (Oct. 22) and Auburn (Nov. 26). Alabama’s first SEC road trip will be to Arkansas on Oct. 1. The Tide will also travel to Tennessee (Oct. 15) , LSU (Nov. 5) and Ole Miss (Nov. 12).

Alabama's 2022 football schedule 

Sept. 3 — Utah State

Sept. 10 — at Texas

Sept. 17 — Louisiana Monroe

Sept. 24 — Vanderbilt

Oct. 1 — at Arkansas

Oct. 8 — Texas A&M

Oct. 15 — at Tennessee

Oct. 22 — vs. Mississippi State

Oct. 29 — Open week

Nov. 5 — at LSU

Nov. 12 — at Ole Miss

Nov. 19 — Austin Peay

Nov. 26 — Auburn

Dec. 3 — SEC Championship Game

