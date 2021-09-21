Alabama's full 2022 football schedule announced

While Alabama’s current focus is on repeating as national champions this season, the Crimson Tide received a look at what lies ahead in the future as the SEC announced its 2022 schedules for all 14 of its football programs Tuesday evening.

For the first time since 2011, Alabama will open its season inside Bryant-Denny Stadium as it hosts Utah State on Sept. 3. The following week, the Tide will travel to Austin, Texas for the first leg of its home-and-home with the Longhorns. Alabama will also host non-conference games against Louisiana-Monroe (Sept. 17) and FCS opponent Austin Peay (Nov. 19).

Alabama will begin conference play at home against Vanderbilt on Sept. 24. The Tide will also host Texas A&M (Oct. 8), Mississippi State (Oct. 22) and Auburn (Nov. 26). Alabama’s first SEC road trip will be to Arkansas on Oct. 1. The Tide will also travel to Tennessee (Oct. 15) , LSU (Nov. 5) and Ole Miss (Nov. 12).