Alabama forward Brandon Miller picked up his first All-American honor on Tuesday when he was named to the Sporting News All-American First Team.

Miller was joined by Purdue's Zach Edey, Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, Gonzaga's Drew Timme and Kansas' Jalen Wilson.

With Miller being named a first-team All-American, he moves a step closer to being named a consensus All-American. The Sporting News is one of four lists to be officially recognized by the NCAA, along with the Associated Press, the National Association of Basketball Coaches and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.



The Associated Press will release its list next Tuesday.

Miller currently leads the team in scoring with 19.6 points per game which is also the best in the SEC and 32nd nationally. He's among the final 10 candidates for the Oscar Robertson Award, given to the national player of the year.