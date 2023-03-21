Alabama freshman Brandon Miller has won the 2022-23 Wayman Tisdale Award as the U.S. Basketball Writers Association's National Freshman Player of the Year, the organization announced on Tuesday.

Miller becomes the first Alabama player to win the award which was first voted on in 1989. The freshman was also named a second-team All-American earlier this month by the USWBA and was the only college newcomer to make the 15-man roster.

While Miller will formally accept the award at the upcoming USBWA College Basketball Awards Banquet in St. Louis on April 12, hosted by the Missouri Athletic Club, he will not be in attendance when the Naismith Award is presented.

The star forward wasn't included in the list of four finalists to be named the national player of the year released on Tuesday. Purdue's Zach Edey, Kansas' Jalen Wilson, Indiana's Tryce Jackson-Davis and Gonzaga's Drew Timme were all named finalists for the award. The winner will be announced on April 2 during the Final Four.

Miller was named a semifinalist for the Naismith earlier this month and became the first Alabama player since Herb Jones to be included on that list. No Alabama player has won the honor.