The last slight came Thursday when Purdue star center Zach Edey was asked about the big men remaining in the NCAA Tournament. The question referenced Edey as well as UConn’s Donovan Clingan, N.C. State’s D.J. Burns. Alabama’s bigs didn’t get a mention. And Edey’s response only added to the snub.

Here at the Final Four, they’ve rarely been talked about at all.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Alabama’s bigs have seen the clips and dealt with the disrespect. Previously during the Crimson Tide's NCAA Tournament run, they’ve been called soft and frail, and their defense has been referred to as non-existent.

“There’s three teams that have really good big men,” Edey said. “So it’s a really important role for sure.”

To be fair, Edey didn’t list the three teams he was referencing. However, given how the exchange was set up, it’s safe to say Alabama didn’t make the cut.

So how did that sit with Alabama’s starting frontcourt?

“People have doubted us all year, doubted our defense,” forward Grant Nelson said. “I feel like we’ve shown them that we can guard. People have said a ton about us. We’ve kind of let our play do the talking. What we say doesn’t really matter, it’s what we do.”

The other half of Alabama’s frontcourt duo didn’t take the comment as a slight. Nick Pringle said he doesn’t even consider him and Nelson “big men,” stating their roles for the Crimson Tide differ from Edey’s, Burns’ and Clingan’s.

“Grant is definitely not a big man, and I would say that I’m a small-ball five," Pringle explained. "I can play the four at any other school or whatever.”

As far as Alabama’s concerned, there’s no beef with Edey.

“Ultimately, I don’t really take that too personally,” Pringle said. “When you’re 7-4 can sit in the lane and pretty much do whatever you want, you get the right to say pretty much anything you want.”

Still, praise for Alabama’s frontcourt has been as silent as a tumbleweed out in the desert. And given the way this tournament run has played out, maybe it’s time someone starts bigging up the Tide’s bigs.

Nelson has been held to single-digit scoring in three of Alabama’s four tournament wins. But the 6-foot-11 senior practically carried the No. 4 seed Tide past No. 1 seed North Carolina, recording 24 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks in the Sweet 16 matchup.

That came after NBA Hall of Famer and television analyst Charles Barkley referred to Alabama as “a very frail team.” Nelson said that’s probably his favorite bit of disrespect he’s received during the Tide’s recent run.

“I think that’s more funny than anything,” Nelson said, “just because he said that and we came out and outplayed the No. 1 seed.”

Pringle has also been solid despite dealing with a lingering foot injury. The 6-foot-10 senior is coming off one of his better games in an Alabama uniform, recording 16 points and 11 rebounds in the Tide’s Elite Eight victory over No. 6 Clemson.

“I’m always going to be a hard-nosed guy,” Pringle said. “I’m never going to back down from a challenge. I’m just Pringle.”

Alabama’s bigs will once again be tested Saturday as the Tide takes on Clingan and top-rated UConn. Clingan is averaging 15.75 points, 10 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game during the tournament. That includes a double-double against Illinois where he recorded 22 points, 10 boards and five blocks.

According to Alabama’s analytics team, the 7-foot-2, 280-pound sophomore is the second-most efficient post player in the country behind Edey. However, the Tide’s bigs believe they can hang with the projected NBA lottery pick.

“Just keeping a body on him and being physical,” Pringle said of how he plans to defend Clingan. “A lot of teams, they just let him flow around and be comfortable. They don’t keep him off the glass, and I feel that’s something I bring that other guys don’t. I’m not afraid to touch and be physical with somebody. I think that’s going to be the difference-maker in the game.”

Alabama and its bigs will get a chance to silence their critics again Saturday night as the Tide and Huskies are set to tip off at 7:49 p.m. CT inside State Farm Stadium.

“This is the biggest stage in the world for college basketball,” Nelson said. “It’s great to have this opportunity, and I think our guys are locked in. We’re going to let our play do the talking like we have done all year.”