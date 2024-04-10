Alabama has had a hard time keeping its quarterbacks upright in scrimmages. And even if the Tide is able to fill its holes at the tackle position, its passers still need to perfect Kalen DeBoer’s aerial attack.

However, if there’s one thing Alabama has been able to count on this spring, it’s been its ability to pound the rock. According to sources at both of the Tide’s two spring scrimmages, the offense has been able to move the ball consistently on the ground.

Despite losing its top two running backs from last season, Alabama has plenty of weapons in the backfield.

Sophomore Justice Haynes and junior Jam Miller return after flashing their potential behind Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams last year. Redshirt freshman Richard Young should serve as a talented No. 3 option, while Daniel Hill and Kevin Riley offer plenty of talent as true freshmen.

There might not be a bell-cow back amongst that group, but collectively it figures to serve as one of the deepest units in the conference.

“I think it's a very competitive room,” Alabama offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said of Alabama’s backfield last week. “But I also think there's some unselfishness there. And recognition that in this league, as physical as it is, that you need more than one person to be able to carry the ball competitively and tough.”

Sheridan noted that Alabama’s backfield has shared carries throughout the spring. That will likely remain the plan in the fall as the Tide looks to disperse the ball somewhat equally to its talented options.

While the shared workload will prevent any early Heisman hype, Alabama’s stable of backs is still creating a bit of a buzz from those who have seen it at work over the past few weeks.

"I'm very excited for all of them because everybody is getting better," Alabama offensive guard Tyler Booker said Tuesday. "I'm seeing so much growth from everybody."

Haynes has headlined the unit this spring. The former Rivals100 back rushed for just 168 yards and two touchdowns during his debut season, but 31 yards on four touches against a top-ranked Michigan defense in the Rose Bowl.

Miller also had his moments last fall, including a 28-yard touchdown reception against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. The hard-running Tyler, Texas native finished last season with 201 yards and a touchdown and was also the highest-graded pass blocker of Alabama’s backs.

“Whenever he's been out there, he's been a force," Booker said. "So I'm excited to see him get more reps this year."

Young shouldn’t be slept on either. While the former Rivals100 back only saw action in three games as a freshman, he’s shown plenty of improvement during his first spring camp.

"Richard used to see a hole, and hit it," Booker said. "Now he's being a little more patient. Reading everything. I'm very excited to see him perform."

Alabama will be able to see the Tide’s talented backfield in person this weekend as the team wraps up spring camp with its annual A-Day game on Saturday inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. CT, and the scrimmage will be televised on ESPN.