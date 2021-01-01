BamaInsider - Alabama rolls past Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl

Alabama rolls past Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl
ARLINGTON, Texas — Beginning a year many hope will bring a return to normal, Alabama delivered just that during Friday’s Rose Bowl.
A matchup between two college football bluebloods was traditional in name only. This year’s Rose Bowl was played 1,400 miles away from its originally-intended location and took part in front of roughly 18,373 fans — a fraction of the game’s typical pageantry.
Still, Alabama’s unrelenting charge to an 18th national title rolled on.
The Crimson Tide’s record-breaking offense ripped through a previously-sturdy Notre Dame defense early before cruising to a 31-14 victory. The Tide will now advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Jan. 11. No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Ohio State will play in the Sugar Bowl later Friday in the other College Football Playoff semifinal game.
Notre Dame did its best to try to keep the game close early by taking the ball out of Alabama’s hands. The Fighting Irish took a ball-control approach on offense, holding a 17:45-12:15 advantage in time of possession during the first half.
Alabama scored on its first three possessions with all three drives lasting fewer than three minutes. The Tide’s second scoring drive went 97 yards on five plays, making it the second-longest drive in Rose Bowl history.
Notre Dame did little to control Alabama’s three-headed monster on offense as quarterback Mac Jones, wide receiver DeVonta Smith and running back Najee Harris all had big games.
Smith, the Heisman Trophy frontrunner, hauled in seven receptions for 130 yards and three touchdowns. Fellow Heisman finalist Jones completed 26 of 31 passes for 303 yards and four touchdowns. The quarterback completed 14 of his first 15 passes, doing well to skirt a charging Irish pass rush.
Meanwhile, Najee Harris followed up his MVP performance in last month’s SEC Championship Game with another big game in the Rose Bowl. The Alabama back finished with 125 yards on 15 carries, highlighted by a 53-yard run in which he hurdled Notre Dame cornerback Nick McCloud.
The Tide’s 31 points were its lowest total since its 44-16 defeat to Clemson during the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. However, that was of little consequence to Alabama Friday as it easily returned to college football’s biggest stage.
Offensive MVP — DeVonta Smith
Notre Dame knew it was going to be difficult to limit Smith. The Irish’s main goal was to limit the receiver’s ability to make big plays. That was a nice thought in theory.
Smith scored on his first target of the game as quarterback Jones hit him on a screen pass for a 26-yard touchdown during Alabama’s opening possession. In the second quarter, the two connected on a slant over the middle as Smith outraced Notre Dame defenders down the field for a 34-yard score. The Alabama receiver landed awkwardly in the end zone on the play and made a brief stop in the Tide’s injury tent but was fine moving forward.
With his three receiving touchdowns, Smith tied the SEC single-season mark of 20 set by LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase last season. The three scores through the air tied a Rose Bowl record and set Alabama’s bowl record for most touchdown receptions. Smith’s seven receptions bring him to 223 in his career, five away from Amari Cooper’s school record of 228.
Defensive MVP — Patrick Surtain II
Alabama defensive back Patrick Surtain II was named Defensive MVP for the game after tallying three tackles, including .5 for a loss with a pass breakup. The junior helped Alabama limit Notre Dame to 236 yards through the air.
Safety DeMarcco Hellams also earns an honorable mention after leading the team with 12 stops, including a sack.
Defining moment
With its offense temporarily sputtering, Alabama needed its defense to make a big play to retake control of the game. Christian Harris was the one to answer the call for the Tide.
Down 21-7 in the third quarter, Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book underthrew a pass that Harris secured at the Alabama 38-yard line. It was the first career interception for the Alabama linebacker, who played wide receiver and defensive back in high school.
Prior to the interception, Alabama’s offense was forced to punt on its previous two possessions. The interception served as a sense of momentum as the Tide followed it up with a five-play scoring drive capped off by a 7-yard touchdown pass from Jones to Smith.
Harris finished with five stops to go with his interception.