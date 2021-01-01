BamaInsider - Alabama rolls past Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl

ARLINGTON, Texas — Beginning a year many hope will bring a return to normal, Alabama delivered just that during Friday’s Rose Bowl.

A matchup between two college football bluebloods was traditional in name only. This year’s Rose Bowl was played 1,400 miles away from its originally-intended location and took part in front of roughly 18,373 fans — a fraction of the game’s typical pageantry.

Still, Alabama’s unrelenting charge to an 18th national title rolled on.

The Crimson Tide’s record-breaking offense ripped through a previously-sturdy Notre Dame defense early before cruising to a 31-14 victory. The Tide will now advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Jan. 11. No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Ohio State will play in the Sugar Bowl later Friday in the other College Football Playoff semifinal game.

Notre Dame did its best to try to keep the game close early by taking the ball out of Alabama’s hands. The Fighting Irish took a ball-control approach on offense, holding a 17:45-12:15 advantage in time of possession during the first half.

Alabama scored on its first three possessions with all three drives lasting fewer than three minutes. The Tide’s second scoring drive went 97 yards on five plays, making it the second-longest drive in Rose Bowl history.

Notre Dame did little to control Alabama’s three-headed monster on offense as quarterback Mac Jones, wide receiver DeVonta Smith and running back Najee Harris all had big games.

Smith, the Heisman Trophy frontrunner, hauled in seven receptions for 130 yards and three touchdowns. Fellow Heisman finalist Jones completed 26 of 31 passes for 303 yards and four touchdowns. The quarterback completed 14 of his first 15 passes, doing well to skirt a charging Irish pass rush.

Meanwhile, Najee Harris followed up his MVP performance in last month’s SEC Championship Game with another big game in the Rose Bowl. The Alabama back finished with 125 yards on 15 carries, highlighted by a 53-yard run in which he hurdled Notre Dame cornerback Nick McCloud.

The Tide’s 31 points were its lowest total since its 44-16 defeat to Clemson during the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. However, that was of little consequence to Alabama Friday as it easily returned to college football’s biggest stage.