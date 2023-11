Following Alabama’s 42-28 victory over LSU, Nick Saban said the win was as close as his team has come to playing a complete game all season. It’s hard to argue with that.

The Crimson Tide piled up 507 yards, including 288 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. While its defense struggled at first, the unit responded in time to stop the nation’s No. 1 attack, stopping the Tigers on their final four possessions.

Here’s how each of Alabama’s position groups graded out in the win.