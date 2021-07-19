Alabama releases new numbers, heights and weights for summer arrivals

The Crimson Tide’s summer additions arrived in Tuscaloosa, Ala. in June. This week, their numbers, heights and weights were revealed as Alabama's updated roster was included in its new media guide.

The updated roster includes all 13 summer signees as well as transfers Henry To'o To'o (linebacker, Tennessee), Jameson Williams ( wide receiver, Ohio State) and Jack Martin (punter, Troy). Australian punter James Burnip was also included.

One interesting note is that redshirt junior receiver Xavier Williams was not listed on the roster. Williams is not currently listed in the NCAA transfer portal and has yet to announce his plans to depart from the program.

Here’s a look at the new numbers the summer arrivals will be wearing as well as their listed positions, heights and weights.