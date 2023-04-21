Alabama releases Crimson, White rosters ahead of 2023 A-Day game
Alabama's annual A-Day game is less than 24 hours away and with that, the team has released the rosters for both the Crimson and White teams.
Jalen Milroe and returners Ja'Corey Brooks, Jase McClellan, JC Latham and Darrian Dalcourt among others make up the white team while Ty Simpson along with Jermaine Burton, Kool-Aid McKinstry and Kobe Prentice are on the Crimson team.
Prior to Saturday's scrimmage talked about the importance of it during his press conference this week.
“We split up the squads in A-Day so we get maximum reps for most of the players, which does not really mean the entire first team is on one team and the entire first team is on the other team,” Saban said. “It means if we have certain guys at certain positions, we can manipulate them around to get reps for those guys by playing more of the game because we split the squads up that way, then that’s the way we do it. We have where we try to play the first teams against the first teams and the second teams so it’s a competitive game.
“We had a draft yesterday for all the staff. Coaching staff, support staff, recruiting staff, training staff, everybody got picked. You got your team for steak on Monday or you got your team for beans and paper plates and plastic forks and spoons. You want a tablecloth? You want a steak? You want a baked potato? You want a dessert? You’ve got to win. That’s what’s at stake here.”
The rosters didn't include Chris Braswell, Jah-Marien Latham, Deontae Lawson, Robbie Ouzts, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Turner who are all sidelined with injuries.
Below is a look at both rosters:
WHITE TEAM
QB
4 Jalen Milroe
10 Eli Holstein
16 Cade Carruth
RB
2 Jase McClellan
5 Roydell Williams
27 Jonathan Bennett
WR
7 Ja’Corey Brooks
11 Malik Benson
17 Isaiah Bond
19 Kendrick Law
24 Emmanuel Henderson Jr.
32 Jay Loper Jr.
33 Jack Standeffer
35 Zarian Courtney
37 Sam Willoughby
48 Hayden Neighbors
TE
43 Robert Ellis
46 Peyton Fox
49 Jax Porter
81 CJ Dippre
87 Danny Lewis Jr.
OL
52 Tyler Booker
56 Seth McLaughlin
57 Elijah Pritchett
65 JC Latham
71 Darrian Dalcourt
75 Wilkin Formby
77 Jaeden Roberts
DL
33 Hunter Osborne
44 Damon Payne Jr.
51 Noland Asberry
59 Anquin Barnes Jr.
90 Jordan Renaud
94 Edric Hill96 Tim Kennean III
97 Khurtiss Perry
98 Jamil Burroughs
99 Isaiah Hastings
LB
28 Justin Jefferson
35 Jeremiah Alexander
36 Ian Jackson
40 Kendrick Blackshire
49 Qua Russaw
53 Vito Perri
56 JD Baird
DB
12 Antonio Kite
18 Brayson Hubbard
20 Earl Little II
21 Jake Pope
25 Jahlil Hurley
29 Dezz Ricks
39 Peyton Yates
48 Prince Butler
ST
52 Alex Rozier
53 Kade Wehby
82 Chase Allen
97 Reid Schuback
98 Upton Bellenfant
99 Nick Serpa
CRIMSON TEAM
QB
12 Dylan Lonergan
15 Ty Simpson
RB
22 Justice Haynes
26 Jam Miller
28 Michael Lorino II
41 Mister Hogue
WR
3 Jermaine Burton
14 Thaiu Jones-Bell
16 Jaren Hamilton
18 Shazz Preston
38 Kameron King
39 KJ Fleming
42 MC Chirgwin
80 Kobe Prentice
82 Jalen Hale
83 Elijah Parker
TE
34 Coby McNeal
44 Charlie Skehan
47 Adam Thorsland
84 Amari Niblack
88 Miles Kitselman
89 Ty Lockwood
OL
54 Miles McVay
55 Roq Montgomery
58 James Brockermeyer
61 Graham Roten
63 Wilder Hines
69 Terrence Ferguson II
73 Olaus Alinen
74 Kadyn Proctor
DL
47 James Smith
50 Tim Smith
57 Chase Quigley
91 Jaheim Oatis
92 Justin Eboigbe
95 Monkell Goodwine
LB
17 Trezmen Marshall
19 Keanu Koht
30 Jihaad Campbell
34 Quandarrius Robinson
43 Shawn Murphy
54 Kyle Flood Jr.
55 Bennett Whisenhunt
58 Jordan Smith
DB
1 Kool-Aid McKinstry
2 Caleb Downs
3 Terrion Arnold
11 Kristian Story
13 Malachi Moore
37 Ty Roper
38 Alijah May
45 Caleb McDougle
46 Chase Davis
ST
16 Will Reichard
48 Kneeland Hibbett
86 James Burnip