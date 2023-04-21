News More News
Alabama releases Crimson, White rosters ahead of 2023 A-Day game

Crimson linebacker Demouy Kennedy (37) tags down White quarterback Jalen Milroe (2) during the A-Day game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Photo | Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
James Benedetto • TideIllustrated
Staff Writer
@james_benedetto

Alabama's annual A-Day game is less than 24 hours away and with that, the team has released the rosters for both the Crimson and White teams.

Jalen Milroe and returners Ja'Corey Brooks, Jase McClellan, JC Latham and Darrian Dalcourt among others make up the white team while Ty Simpson along with Jermaine Burton, Kool-Aid McKinstry and Kobe Prentice are on the Crimson team.

Prior to Saturday's scrimmage talked about the importance of it during his press conference this week.

“We split up the squads in A-Day so we get maximum reps for most of the players, which does not really mean the entire first team is on one team and the entire first team is on the other team,” Saban said. “It means if we have certain guys at certain positions, we can manipulate them around to get reps for those guys by playing more of the game because we split the squads up that way, then that’s the way we do it. We have where we try to play the first teams against the first teams and the second teams so it’s a competitive game.

“We had a draft yesterday for all the staff. Coaching staff, support staff, recruiting staff, training staff, everybody got picked. You got your team for steak on Monday or you got your team for beans and paper plates and plastic forks and spoons. You want a tablecloth? You want a steak? You want a baked potato? You want a dessert? You’ve got to win. That’s what’s at stake here.”

The rosters didn't include Chris Braswell, Jah-Marien Latham, Deontae Lawson, Robbie Ouzts, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Turner who are all sidelined with injuries.

Below is a look at both rosters:

WHITE TEAM 

QB

4 Jalen Milroe

10 Eli Holstein

16 Cade Carruth

RB

2 Jase McClellan

5 Roydell Williams

27 Jonathan Bennett

WR

7 Ja’Corey Brooks

11 Malik Benson

17 Isaiah Bond

19 Kendrick Law

24 Emmanuel Henderson Jr.

32 Jay Loper Jr.

33 Jack Standeffer

35 Zarian Courtney

37 Sam Willoughby

48 Hayden Neighbors

TE

43 Robert Ellis

46 Peyton Fox

49 Jax Porter

81 CJ Dippre

87 Danny Lewis Jr.

OL

52 Tyler Booker

56 Seth McLaughlin

57 Elijah Pritchett

65 JC Latham

71 Darrian Dalcourt

75 Wilkin Formby

77 Jaeden Roberts

DL

33 Hunter Osborne

44 Damon Payne Jr.

51 Noland Asberry

59 Anquin Barnes Jr.

90 Jordan Renaud

94 Edric Hill96 Tim Kennean III

97 Khurtiss Perry

98 Jamil Burroughs

99 Isaiah Hastings

LB

28 Justin Jefferson

35 Jeremiah Alexander

36 Ian Jackson

40 Kendrick Blackshire

49 Qua Russaw

53 Vito Perri

56 JD Baird

DB

12 Antonio Kite

18 Brayson Hubbard

20 Earl Little II

21 Jake Pope

25 Jahlil Hurley

29 Dezz Ricks

39 Peyton Yates

48 Prince Butler

ST

52 Alex Rozier

53 Kade Wehby

82 Chase Allen

97 Reid Schuback

98 Upton Bellenfant

99 Nick Serpa

CRIMSON TEAM 

QB

12 Dylan Lonergan

15 Ty Simpson

RB

22 Justice Haynes

26 Jam Miller

28 Michael Lorino II

41 Mister Hogue

WR

3 Jermaine Burton

14 Thaiu Jones-Bell

16 Jaren Hamilton

18 Shazz Preston

38 Kameron King

39 KJ Fleming

42 MC Chirgwin

80 Kobe Prentice

82 Jalen Hale

83 Elijah Parker

TE

34 Coby McNeal

44 Charlie Skehan

47 Adam Thorsland

84 Amari Niblack

88 Miles Kitselman

89 Ty Lockwood

OL

54 Miles McVay

55 Roq Montgomery

58 James Brockermeyer

61 Graham Roten

63 Wilder Hines

69 Terrence Ferguson II

73 Olaus Alinen

74 Kadyn Proctor

DL

47 James Smith

50 Tim Smith

57 Chase Quigley

91 Jaheim Oatis

92 Justin Eboigbe

95 Monkell Goodwine

LB

17 Trezmen Marshall

19 Keanu Koht

30 Jihaad Campbell

34 Quandarrius Robinson

43 Shawn Murphy

54 Kyle Flood Jr.

55 Bennett Whisenhunt

58 Jordan Smith

DB

1 Kool-Aid McKinstry

2 Caleb Downs

3 Terrion Arnold

11 Kristian Story

13 Malachi Moore

37 Ty Roper

38 Alijah May

45 Caleb McDougle

46 Chase Davis

ST

16 Will Reichard

48 Kneeland Hibbett

86 James Burnip

