Justice Haynes brings the boom as Alabama gets physical against Missouri

Advertisement

in other news

Staff predictions: Our picks for No. 15 Alabama vs. No. 21 Missouri

Staff predictions: Our picks for No. 15 Alabama vs. No. 21 Missouri

Here’s how Tide Illustrated’s staff thinks Saturday’s game between No. 15 Alabama and No. 21 Missouri will play out.

Premium content
 • Tony Tsoukalas
10 numbers to know heading into Alabama's Week 9 game vs. No. 21 Missouri

10 numbers to know heading into Alabama's Week 9 game vs. No. 21 Missouri

After losing two of its last three games, No. 15 Alabama looks to rebound as it hosts No. 21 Missouri

 • Henry Sklar
Alabama DL commit talks recruitment, recent conversations with Tide staff

Alabama DL commit talks recruitment, recent conversations with Tide staff

London Simmons will be back on campus for the fourth time this season.

Premium content
 • Jack Knowlton
Top 20 ATH previews first-ever game day visit to Alabama, talks recruitment

Top 20 ATH previews first-ever game day visit to Alabama, talks recruitment

Alabama will welcome a top-20 athlete in the Class of 2026 this weekend.

Premium content
 • Jack Knowlton
A few statistics that should scare No. 15 Alabama against No. 21 Missouri

A few statistics that should scare No. 15 Alabama against No. 21 Missouri

The experts in Las Vegas are expecting a cake walk for the Crimson Tide. No. 15 Alabama opened as a 14.5-point favortie

Premium content
 • Tony Tsoukalas

in other news

Staff predictions: Our picks for No. 15 Alabama vs. No. 21 Missouri

Staff predictions: Our picks for No. 15 Alabama vs. No. 21 Missouri

Here’s how Tide Illustrated’s staff thinks Saturday’s game between No. 15 Alabama and No. 21 Missouri will play out.

Premium content
 • Tony Tsoukalas
10 numbers to know heading into Alabama's Week 9 game vs. No. 21 Missouri

10 numbers to know heading into Alabama's Week 9 game vs. No. 21 Missouri

After losing two of its last three games, No. 15 Alabama looks to rebound as it hosts No. 21 Missouri

 • Henry Sklar
Alabama DL commit talks recruitment, recent conversations with Tide staff

Alabama DL commit talks recruitment, recent conversations with Tide staff

London Simmons will be back on campus for the fourth time this season.

Premium content
 • Jack Knowlton
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 26, 2024
Justice Haynes brings the boom as Alabama gets physical against Missouri
circle avatar
Tony Tsoukalas  •  TideIllustrated
Managing Editor
Twitter
@Tony_Tsoukalas
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Alabama
FUTURECAST
2025Top Targets
question circle
No top targets for Alabama available at this time.
Alabama
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS