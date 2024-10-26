Staff predictions: Our picks for No. 15 Alabama vs. No. 21 Missouri

The margin for error has vanished for Alabama. Coming off its earliest second defeat since 2007, the Crimson Tide will now have to play the remainder of the season with its back against the wall as it looks to keep its playoff hopes alive. That journey begins Saturday as No. 15 Alabama welcomes No. 21 Missouri to Bryant-Denny Stadium for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff. The Tide is currently a 15-point favorite in the homecoming matchup, according to the Caesars Sportsbook.

Alabama has won its last 21 homecoming games dating back to a 35-21 loss to LSU in 2001. There was no homecoming game in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Alabama is 5-2 all-time against Missouri, winning each of the last five meetings between the two schools.

Here’s how Tide Illustrated’s staff thinks Saturday’s game will play out.



