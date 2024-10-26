10 numbers to know heading into Alabama's Week 9 game vs. No. 21 Missouri

After losing two of its last three games, No. 15 Alabama looks to rebound as it hosts No. 21 Missouri at 2:30 CT at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Here are 10 key numbers ahead of Alabama's matchup with the Tigers.

.929 — The Tigers have one of the top red zone offenses in the country, scoring inside the 20-yard line at a clip of 92.9%, converting 26 of their 28 trips.

2 — After making his debut in Week 4 at Wisconsin, Kadyn Proctor had not allowed a pressure while pass blocking until Week 8. The Iowa transfer allowed two pressures against Tennessee, one QB hurry, and one hit.

3 — Three of Missouri’s six wins this season have come in one-possession games. The Tigers defeated Boston College 27-21 in Week 3, Vanderbilt 30-27 in Week 4, and Auburn 21-17 in Week 8; each win came at home.

4 — After recording only one turnover-worthy play through the first six weeks of the season, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe has charted four in Alabama’s past two games.

17 — After losing to Tennessee in Week 8, Alabama looks to avoid back-to-back regular-season defeats, something they haven’t experienced since 2007, 17 years ago, during Nick Saban’s first season in charge.

20.6 — According to Pro Football Focus, Alabama edge rusher LT Overton had a pass rush win rate of 20.6% in 2024, ranking second in the SEC, only behind Tennessee’s James Pearce Jr. (20.8%).

45 — Missouri backup quarterback Drew Pyne has played 45 snaps under center in 2024. The Notre Dame transfer has gone 29-for-43 on passing attempts, with one turnover-worthy play.

51 — True freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams has been targeted 51 times in 2024, the most of any freshman wide receiver in the country, and ranks No. 6 in targets among SEC receivers.

86.1 — Cam’Ron Johnson, an offensive guard from Missouri, is graded as the top pass-blocker in the SEC across all positions, earning an 86.1 grade from Pro Football Focus.

172.3 — Missouri boasts a top-five rushing offense in the SEC, averaging 172.3 yards per game in 2024. Unfortunately for the Tigers, top running back Nate Noel will not be available against Alabama due to injury.