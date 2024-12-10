Alabama QB Jalen Milroe wins 2024 Campbell Trophy

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe earned the award known as the “Academic Heisman.” The Alabama quarterback was named the winner of the William V. Campbell Trophy on Tuesday night.

The William V. Campbell Award is presented annually to the player with the best combination of academics, community service, and on-field performance.

Milroe was one of 16 finalists for the honor. He will receive a $25,000 postgraduate scholarship from the NFF along with the prestigious trophy. Milroe becomes just the second player in program history to receive the Campbell, joining Barrett Jones who was honored with the award in 2012.

The redshirt junior quarterback graduated cum laude in December 2023 with a 3.52 grade-point average and will complete his master’s degree in sport management this December. Milroe was selected to the SEC Academic Honor Roll on three occasions and represented Alabama at the joint meeting of the SEC Student-Athlete Leadership Council and the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.