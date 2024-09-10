PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0wNTM4S045WTdRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTA1MzhLTjlZN1EnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Alabama players discuss atmosphere, Jump Around tradition at Camp Randall

Sep 7, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; General view of Camp Randall Stadium during the third quarter of the game between the South Dakota Coyotes and Wisconsin Badgers. | Photo: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Jack Knowlton • TideIllustrated
Staff Writer

CJ Dippre doesn’t know the difference between white noise, brown noise and crowd noise.

“It’s just loud,” he says.

Crowd noise has been the latest addition to Alabama’s practice playlist as it prepares for its first road environment of the season, and a tough one at that. The Crimson Tide will travel to Big Ten country to face Wisconsin on Saturday.

Wisconsin is well known for having a loud and hostile environment, particularly at the end of the third quarter when House of Pain’s “Jump Around” begins blaring inside Camp Randall Stadium. Fans shake the venue jumping up and down while the Badgers join them on the sidelines.

Alabama players and coaches are well aware of the tradition. Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said his players should “recognize some of the greatness of college football, then go play the game at a really high level.”

Others don’t plan on acknowledging Wisconsin’s end-of-third-quarter antics.

“Everybody needs a motivation factor,” Alabama defensive lineman Jah-Marien Latham said. “So at that point, we don’t pay attention to that too much. Everybody feels like they need something to get them going and that’s what they like to do. We’re just going to come out and play ball like we do every week.”

“Road games are always fun for me and our team,” safety Malachi Moore said. “It’s almost like a home invasion type of mentality. First one of the year, so I’m excited to go into a hostile environment, play with my brothers and go to war with them. Our mindset every time is to empty the crowd, every time. So that’s what we’re going to prepare to do this week.”

Dippre, who faced Wisconsin at Camp Randell in 2022 when he was with Maryland, said that the Jump Around tradition is a big factor for the Badgers. Now at Alabama, Dippre also acknowledged that every team wants to “knock off the top dog and that’s us right now."

“Schools like this, they don't have a lot of huge games all year,” Dippre said. “So a school like Alabama is gonna come play up there out of conference. [The stadium is] gonna be filled. Absolutely filled. I believe their student [section] — it’s not like everyone’s there at first. They start coming in, the second quarter is their biggest thing, and then you have the Jump Around in the third. They’re gonna be psyched.”

Wisconsin will be Alabama’s biggest test of the season so far, both on the field and with its environment. Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer — who has some familiarity with Wisconsin himself thanks to his Midwest ties — has his team prepared to match up with a physical Wisconsin defense. Crowd noise at practice can only prepare his side so much before it faces the real thing on Saturday, but DeBoer is looking forward to exposing his players to a top atmosphere before the gauntlet of conference play begins.

​​“It’s going to be a great atmosphere up there,” DeBoer said Monday. “I think it’s one that when you’re preparing to go play those games, and we’ll of course have that many times here with the SEC schedule too, that hostile environment, taking it on and just knowing that it’s you versus everyone there. I think our guys are looking forward to the challenge.”

