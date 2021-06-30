Alabama outside linebacker King Mwikuta enters NCAA transfer portal

Alabama's defense is set to see another departure as outside linebacker King Mwikuta entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday, BamaInsider confirmed.

Mwikuta, a junior, recorded a single tackle over 10 games last season, taking part in 49 snaps, all on special teams. The 6-foot-5, 238-pound LaGrange, Ga. native was the No. 13 outside linebacker and No. 227 overall player in the 2019 class.

Even with the potential departure of King Mwikuta, Alabama should have plenty of depth at outside linebacker. The Tide returns one of the nation’s top pass-rushing duos in Will Anderson Jr. and Christopher Allen, who combined for 13 sacks and 23.5 tackles for a loss last season. Alabama also returns a trio of highly-touted edge rushers from last year’s class in Chris Braswell, Drew Sanders and Quandarrius Robinson brought in two more Rivals100 members in Dallas Turner and Keanu Koht this year.

Alabama has seen seven players transfer out of the program this offseason in kicker Joseph Bulovas (Vanderbilt), linebacker Ben Davis (Texas), linebacker Ale Kaho (UCLA), running back Keilan Robinson (Texas) safety Eddie Smith (Illinois) cornerback Brandon Turnage and cornerback Ronald Williams Jr (Michigan State). Running back Kyle Edwards is also listed in the portal but has yet to announce a new school.