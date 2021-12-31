Alabama OL Emil Ekiyor suffers shoulder injury during Cotton Bowl

ARLINGTON, Texas — Alabama’s Cotton Bowl victory over Cincinnati came at a cost as the Crimson Tide saw starting right guard Emil Ekiyor go down with a shoulder injury in the second quarter. After leaving the field, he entered the medical tent before making way to the locker room holding his left arm.

"He's got a shoulder injury," Nick Saban said. "We think he's got a chance to be able to come back and play in the [national championship] game, but it's probably too early to know. It depends on how he responds."

Ekiyor has started all of Alabama’s 14 games at right guard this season. Heading into Friday, the 6-foot-3, 324-pounder had not allowed a sack in 557 pass-blocking snaps and recorded a 71.9 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus. The service also gave him a 66.8 run-blocking mark on the year.

Following his injury, Ekiyor was replaced by freshman J.C. Latham. The five-star talent performed admirably, helping Alabama record 482 total yards, including 301 yards on the ground.

Latham joined the Tide this season as the top tackle and No. 3 overall player in the 2021 class. He has played in 13 games, serving as a backup right guard as well as on the field goal/extra point team.

Starting right tackle Chris Owens appeared injured his foot in the fourth quarter. The sixth-year season did not return and was replaced by redshirt sophomore Amari Kight. Saban did not provide an update on Owens' status following the game.

Alabama advanced to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis. The Crimson Tide will play the winner of the Orange Bowl matchup between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Georgia later Friday.