TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Deonte Brown is affectionally referred to as “Cornbread” by his fellow Alabama teammates, a nickname that most likely derives from his hefty frame. The 6-foot-4, 344-pound offensive lineman is still the heaviest player on the Crimson Tide’s roster. However, weight is no longer the first thing that comes up when discussing the redshirt sophomore.

Brown supplanted Lester Cotton as Alabama’s starting left guard last week during the Crimson Tide’s 58-21 victory over Tennessee. The Decatur, Ala., native helped clear the way for 218 yards and four touchdowns on the ground as Alabama rushers averaged 5.2 yards per carry.

“He did a nice job in the game,” head coach Nick Saban said. “We all have things that we can improve on, but he played well. He’s gotten an opportunity to play some this year, and I think he’s grown with that. Really proud of the fact that he’s overcome a lot to put himself in a position to be able to play and play effectively. We were pleased with the way he played.”

After battling weight issues his first two years on campus, Brown is finally beginning to live up to his potential this season. Previously weighing well over 350 pounds, the offensive lineman dropped weight over the offseason, allowing him to improve his conditioning. The leaner physique has yielded results on the field.

Continue reading