Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced the addition of Jay Graham to the Crimson Tide coaching staff on Tuesday as the special teams coordinator and coach tight ends coach.

"We are pleased to be able to add Jay Graham to our staff," Saban said. "Jay is well respected across the country for his knowledge of the game and his ability to recruit. He has experience at numerous schools across the SEC footprint with a proven track record for his ability to teach the game and develop young men both on the field and in life."

Graham owns 15 years of coaching experience at the collegiate level and arrives at Alabama after one season as the running backs coach at Tennessee. He helped Eric Gray flourish in the Volunteers' offense, averaging 4.9 yards per carry while rushing for 772 yards and four scores while Ty Chandler added 456 yards on the ground a four TDs.

Prior to his time in Knoxville, Graham spent two seasons as the running backs coach at Texas A&M (2018-19) where he tutored Isaiah Spiller (946 yards and 10 touchdowns) in 2019 and Trayveon Williams in 2018. Williams set A&M's single-season mark for all-purpose yards (2,038) and rushing yards (1,760).Graham spent five years at Florida State from 2013-17 coaching running backs and coordinating special teams in four of those seasons. During his tenure in Tallahassee, the Seminoles turned out five NFL running backs, including Cam Akers, Dalvin Cook, Devonta Freeman, James Wilder Jr. and Karlos Williams. Graham also coached three-time All-American placekicker Roberto Aguayo, who was the most accurate kicker in college football history with a 96.73 conversion rate.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join Coach Saban's staff at The University of Alabama," Graham said. "The program Coach Saban has built at Alabama is something special, and I look forward to the chance to help continue that success. I am excited to begin working with such a talented group of student-athletes as we build toward the 2021 season."

In 2012, Graham returned to his alma mater to coach running backs after beginning his career as a graduate assistant in Knoxville in 2005. Graham helped the Vols more than doubled their rushing output. Prior to UT, Graham spent three seasons at South Carolina from 2009-11 where he coached Marcus Lattimore to consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons. USC went to three bowl games and won a program-record 11 games in 2011, a year where he also coached tight ends.Graham also served one-year stints at Miami (Ohio), UT Martin, San Diego and Chattanooga. He coached running backs at each stop while also coordinating special teams at San Diego and UT Martin. Graham was a standout All-SEC running back for the Vols from 1993-96, before spending six seasons in the NFL with Baltimore (1997-99), Seattle (2001) and Green Bay (2002). Graham and his wife, Kelly, are the parents of three daughters, Nia, Denae and Kiera, and two sons, Jayson and Kellan.

The report was obtained from a recent Alabama Athletics release.