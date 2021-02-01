Following a busy January, the dust is beginning to clear for Alabama football. The Crimson Tide has a good grasp of its incomings and outgoings for next season as almost all of its upperclassmen have announced their decisions to either stay with the program or to pursue a professional career. Meanwhile, Alabama’s 14 early enrollees are already on campus. While Alabama is still more than a month away from spring camp, it’s never too early to examine how the roster could look this year. Here’s a glimpse at our first projected depth chart of the season as we head into February. We will break down the offense today before getting into the defense Tuesday. Only scholarship players who are enrolled or have signed their letter of intent to Alabama were included in this depth chart.

QB

Bryce Young Paul Tyson Jalen Milroe Outlook: After taking a backseat to Mac Jones’ record-breaking season last year, Bryce Young should finally get the keys to Alabama’s offense. The five-star talent came to the Tide as the No. 2 overall player and top quarterback in last year’s class but took on a limited role, completing 13 of 22 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown over nine appearances. Alabama saw COVID-19 wipe out its spring camp last year, taking away what could have been a vital developmental period for Young. A spring camp this year should help the dual-threat passer settle into the offense and build up confidence heading into the season. While Alabama doesn’t have much experience behind Young, it does have two other talented options in its quarterback room. Paul Tyson follows in the mold of Jones as a traditional pocket passer and features a strong arm as well as nice size at 6-foot-5, 228 pounds. Meanwhile, true freshman Jalen Milroe offers another dual-threat option and should be able to get a better grasp of the offense after enrolling early in January.

RB

Brian Robinson Jr. Trey Sanders Jase McClellan Keilan Robinson Roydell Williams Kyle Edwards Outlook: Even after losing the Doak Walker Award winner in Najee Harris, Alabama’s running back room will be one of the deepest in the nation. While Brian Robinson Jr. has yet to announce whether he will stay with the team next season, the expectation is that the senior will take advantage of the NCAA’s added year of eligibility due to COVID-19. Last season, the Tuscaloosa, Ala. native served as the Tide’s No. 2 back, averaging 5.31 yards per carry while rushing for 483 yards and six touchdowns. The 6-foot-1, 228-pounder is now the biggest back on Alabama’s roster and should get the bulk of the carries near the goal line. Last year, Harris received 56.15 percent of Alabama’s carries. It will be interesting to see whether Robinson takes on a similar workload or if the Tide goes back to a more even distribution between its backs. Given the rest of the talent in the unit, the latter might make more sense. Former five-star recruit Trey Sanders should be able to return following back-to-back season-ending injuries, while Keilan Robinson is back with the team after opting out last season. Alabama also brings back a trio of promising young backs in Jase McClellan, Roydell Williams and Kyle Edwards. That’s six quality options, and we’re not even counting five-star 2021 recruit Camar Wheaton, who is currently committed to the Tide.

