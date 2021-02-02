BamaInsider - Fact or Fiction: This Alabama class will be its best ever

National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. This Alabama class will be its best ever.

Dallas Turner (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Farrell’s take: FICTION. The 2017 class is still the best on paper and when it comes to results in Alabama history. When you consider that class was ranked No. 1 in the country and had guys like DeVonta Smith, Najee Harris, Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones and Jedrick Wills, I’d put them up against any class in history. The Crimson Tide's 2021 group is loaded as well, but can it possibly pan out better than 2017? Gorney’s take: FACT. It is almost impossible to argue against that 2017 class especially with all their success over the last few years but on paper the 2021 group is going to end up with a higher point total and the talent is just incredible. Almost every single position is absolutely loaded but especially along the offensive line anchored by Tommy Brockermeyer and JC Latham, the receivers are phenomenal, the defensive front is great. Pretty much everywhere has the highest-caliber players. If Alabama can add high four-star DB Terrion Arnold on Wednesday, that’s just the cherry on top.

2. LJ Johnson will pick Texas A&M.

LJ Johnson (Rivals.com)

Farrell’s take: FACT. For a little while here it looked like Texas had gained the momentum, but in the end it appears the Aggies, behind the amazing recruiting of Jimbo Fisher and staff, will win out in this one. Texas has Bijan Robinson and will take two running backs in 2022, so it’s not as big a loss as I first thought. Johnson adds to one of the best Texas A&M classes I’ve seen. Gorney’s take: FACT. The timing of Johnson’s recruitment has been really interesting because it first looked like Texas A&M was going to get him, but after he left College Station without committing during a recent visit, things looked like they were trending Texas’ way. The new staff under coach Steve Sarkisian has worked hard on Johnson but Robinson looks to be the future in the Longhorns’ backfield for at least the next two seasons so there could be more opportunity at Texas A&M.

In the end, it looks like the Aggies win out here as Fisher is constructing a team that could make a run at the national championship.

3. Terrion Arnold is now trending to Bama.

Terrion Arnold (Rivals.com)