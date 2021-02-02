Following a busy January, the dust is beginning to clear for Alabama football. The Crimson Tide has a good grasp of its incomings and outgoings for next season as almost all of its upperclassmen have announced their decisions to either stay with the program or to pursue a professional career. Meanwhile, Alabama’s 14 early enrollees are already on campus.

While Alabama is still more than a month away from spring camp, it’s never too early to examine how the roster could look this year. Here’s a glimpse at our first projected depth chart of the season as we head into February. Monday, we broke down the offense. Here’s a look at how Alabama could line up on defense.

Only scholarship players who are enrolled or have signed their letter of intent to Alabama were included in this depth chart.