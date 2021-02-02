Alabama 2021 projected depth chart: Defense
Following a busy January, the dust is beginning to clear for Alabama football. The Crimson Tide has a good grasp of its incomings and outgoings for next season as almost all of its upperclassmen have announced their decisions to either stay with the program or to pursue a professional career. Meanwhile, Alabama’s 14 early enrollees are already on campus.
While Alabama is still more than a month away from spring camp, it’s never too early to examine how the roster could look this year. Here’s a glimpse at our first projected depth chart of the season as we head into February. Monday, we broke down the offense. Here’s a look at how Alabama could line up on defense.
Only scholarship players who are enrolled or have signed their letter of intent to Alabama were included in this depth chart.
DE
LaBryan Ray
Byron Young
Stephon Wynn Jr.
Braylen Ingraham
Anquin Barnes
DT
D.J. Dale
Tim Smith
Jamil Burroughs
Damon Payne
Tim Keenan
DE
Justin Eboigbe
Phidarian Mathis
Monkell Goodwine
Jah-Marien Latham
Outlook: Alabama loses its sacks leader in Christian Barmore but will still return an experienced unit up front. LaBryan Ray should be fully healded from an elbow injury that hampered him last year, while D.J. Dale returns as the Tide’s gap-plugger in the middle. Justin Eboigbe, Byron Young and Phidarian Mathis will also provide veteran options at the defensive end position and can be used interchangeably depending on certain packages.
Tim Smith made serious strides as a freshman and could push for more playing time next season. Meanwhile, Rivals100 member Monkell Goodwine is a true freshman to keep an eye on. Alabama’s experienced depth might make it hard for younger players to break into the rotation. However, given Ray’s previous injury history, the added options should be a big boost for the Tide.