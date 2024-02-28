Alabama offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan is inheriting a talented quarterback room ahead of his first season in Tuscaloosa.

On Wednesday, Sheridan appeared on The Next Round and spoke about his impression of Alabama's quarterback room, including returning starter Jalen Milroe.

"I think he’s an extremely talented and hardworking person," Sheridan said. "I think everybody knows about explosiveness as a runner but I also think he’s extremely explosive as a passer. He’s got a very strong arm."

Sheridan will begin working with Milroe and his talented arm when the Crimson Tide kicks off spring practice on Monday. It will also be the first opportunity for Milroe to begin jelling within Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer's system, which demands a lot from its quarterbacks. Sheridan said he believes that Milroe will continue to develop after growing through the growing pains of being a first-year starter in the SEC last season.

"He was playing for the first time last year with a large majority of the snaps," Sheridan said. "I know people don’t like to use the word develop anymore but that’s part of the journey of a quarterback is the experiences that you go through, help you as you move forward in your career. He’s an extremely talented player I don’t think there’s any doubt about it. He’s got a great attitude and a work ethic that’s really unmatched."

While Milroe is the favorite to retain the starting job, Alabama has one of the deepest QB rooms in the country. The Crimson Tide retained both Ty Simpson and Dylan Lonergan from a season ago and brought in highly-touted Washington transfer Austin Mack. Sheridan said he's excited to inherit a talented quarterback room that will push each other in the spring.

"I’ve really enjoyed that time I’ve spent with [Milroe] as I have with the other quarterbacks in the room," Sheridan said. "It’s just a really quality room with great people. That’s what always lends itself to good play, it starts with who the person is. It’s a room full of really great kids who come from great families that are very talented."