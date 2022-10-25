No surprise here. Despite sitting out a game and a half with a shoulder injury, Bryce Young runs away with this award. Through eight games, the Heisman Trophy winner has completed 66.1% of his passes for 1,906 yards and 18 touchdowns with just three interceptions. He’s also added 137 yards and three more scores on the ground.

Young hasn’t matched last year’s Heisman numbers, but he hasn’t had the same supporting cast at his disposal. The junior quarterback is by far Alabama’s most consistent threat on offense. His fourth-quarter heroics helped the Crimson Tide survive an upset scare in Week 2. However, his best performance of the year came in the loss to Tennessee where he completed 35 of 52 passes for 455 yards and a pair of touchdowns in his first game back from injury.

Young will need to pull off a November surge and see some of the other Heisman contenders slip up next month to repeat as college football’s top player. As for this award, he is comfortably ahead of his competition.

Runner-up — Jahmyr Gibbs.