Where does Alabama rank in CFP rankings after win over Mercer

Alabama rose to No. 7 in the third edition of the College Football Playoff released Tuesday night. The Crimson Tide is currently the highest two-loss team in the rankings and sits firmly within the expanded 12-team playoff picture.

Oregon remained the top team in the rankings followed by No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Texas, No. 4 Penn State and No. 5 Indiana, No. 6 Notre Dame, No. 7 Alabama, No. 8 Miami, No. 9 Ole Miss, No. 10 Georgia, No. 11 Tennessee, No. 12 Boise State and No. 13 SMU.

Teams seeded 5-12 will face off in the first round with the better seed hosting on its college campus. As the playoff picture stands now, those matchups would include:

No. 12 seed BYU at No. 5 seed Ohio State

No. 11 seed Georgia at No. 6 seed Penn State

No. 10 seed Ole Miss at No. 7 seed Indiana

No. 9 seed Alabama at No. 8 seed Notre Dame.

The four winners of those matchups will move on to face the top four seeds in the quarterfinal finals. Those matchups would include:

No. 12 seed BYU/No. 5 seed Ohio State vs. No. 4 Boise State

No. 11 seed Georgia/No. 6 seed Penn State vs. No. 3 Miami

No. 10 Ole Miss/No. 7 Indiana vs. No. 2 Texas

No. 9 Alabama/No. 8 Notre Dame vs. No. 1 Oregon.

College Football Playoff rankings

1. Oregon 11-0

2. Ohio State 9-1

3. Texas 9-1

4. Penn State 9-1

5. Indiana 10-0

6. Notre Dame 8-2

7. Alabama 8-2

8. Miami 9-1

9. Ole Miss 8-2

10. Georgia 8-2

11. Tennessee 8-2

12. Boise State 9-1

13. SMU 9-1

14. BYU 9-1

15. Texas A&M 8-2

16. Colorado 8-2

17. Clemson 8-2

18. South Carolina 7-3

19. Army 9-0

20. Tulane 9-2

21. Arizona State 8-2

22. Iowa State 8-2

23. Missouri 7-3

24. UNLV 8-2

25. Illinois 7-3