The Alabama men's basketball team continues to bolster its non-conference schedule as it has added a matchup against Purdue according to Adam Zagoria.

The game, which is supposed to be played in Toronto, would be the ninth time the Boilermakers and the Crimson Tide will square off. Alabama beat Purdue 65-56 in 2011, but the Boilermakers have a 5-3 all-time record against the Crimson Tide.

Alabama's non-conference schedule now features a road trip to Arizona on Dec. 20 and a road trip to Creighton.

