Alabama lands portal commitment from Utah CB Cameron Calhoun

A day after keeping one of its current cornerbacks from the transfer portal, Alabama is now adding to its future secondary. The Crimson Tide received a commitment from Utah cornerback transfer Cameron Calhoun on Wednesday. The rising sophomore will have three years of eligibility remaining.





Calhoun started one game over 11 appearances during his debut season this fall. The 6-foot, 177-pound defender led Utah with nine pass breakups to go with an interception. He also tallied 21 tackles, including one for a loss.





Calhoun, a Cincinnati native, originally signed with Michigan as a four-star recruit in the 2023 class before transferring to Utah. He was a high school teammate with Alabama freshman signee Justin Hill.





Alabama lost cornerback Jahlil Hurley (Kansas) and safety DeVonta Smith to the transfer portal earlier this month. The Tide nearly saw cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe enter as well. However, the five-star freshman had a change of heart and elected to return to the team.





Both of Alabama’s starting cornerbacks from this season, Domani Jackson and Zabien Brown, are eligible to return next year. Jackson, a rising senior will have a draft decision to make, while Brown is coming off a promising freshman campaign. The Tide also returns former Wake Forest transfer DaShawn Jones, a rising redshirt senior, who saw plenty of action both at cornerback and in the Husky role.





The addition of Calhoun ensures Alabama is covered in the event Jackson elects to depart for the draft. Regardless, the Utah transfer provides the Tide with more experienced depth in the secondary.



