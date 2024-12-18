Alabama coaches discuss Jaylen Mbakwe’s decision to return, future role

By Tuesday morning, Mbakwe had taken down his transfer portal announcement and posted a clip from “The Wolf of Wall Street” in which Jordan Belfort, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, declares he’s “Not leaving.” Mbakwe’s teammate and co-host of the “New Wave Podcast,” Ryan Williams , chimed in on social media after Mbakwe announced his decision to return.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe had a dramatic 24 hours this week. The five-star cornerback announced his intention to enter the transfer portal Monday, which promoted reaction from fans and even a few Tide players on social media.

With the dust settled on Mbakwe’s future, his choice to stay is a huge boost for Alabama. But Mbakwe’s impact next season might not come solely at the position he was recruited to play.

Mbakwe was the No. 21 player and No. 2 cornerback in the Class of 2024 but also played quarterback, and receiver and was a track star at Clay-Chalkville High School in Pinson, Alabama. Mbakwe’s athleticism and offensive experience in high school have prompted discussions among Alabama’s coaching staff to potentially explore using Mbakwe on the offensive side of the ball next season.

“It’s always been that way where we’ve been open to what he can bring to the table I think as a freshman coming in here,” Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer told reporters Wednesday. “You’re really trying to focus on doing one thing well, but this is certainly a time where we can figure that out.”

Mbakwe played in 10 games at cornerback for Alabama last season and had 15 tackles, two pass deflections and an interception. Though he had a promising first year, Mbakwe would likely still be behind Zabien Brown and Domani Jackson at cornerback next season should both players return.

Alabama’s depth at corner could pave the way for a position change. Mbakwe also showed off his ability with the ball in his hands last season as a returner, bringing back two punts for a combined 46 yards last season.

“Never really have felt concern about his ball security,” DeBoer said. “Let’s all knock on wood together on that one, but he’s just got that trust factor that you have with him and it goes back to his high school days. So you’re always looking at guys that can help you on the football field one way or another.”

Alabama’s first opportunity to experiment with Mbakwe on offense could come as soon as Dec. 31 when it takes on Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl. DeBoer hinted at the possibility that the Tide could experiment with Mbakwe at wide receiver and confirmed that Alabama will have just four scholarship wideouts available due to injuries players entering the transfer portal.

The Tide’s recognition of Mbakwe’s athletic upside and desire to get the five-star prospect on the field is enough to warrant conversations about a potential position change. Whether or not Mbakwe debuts at receiver against Michigan and what potential long-term role as an offensive weapon looks like will depend on both the staff’s continued evaluation and Mbakwe’s own work this offseason.

“I think it’s a little early to have a crystal clear vision of what that would look like other than we know that he’s a talented kid,” Alabama offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said. “He loves this place and we’re glad that he’s here. What that looks like in the future, ultimately the players decide what their roles look like by what they do in practice and in the offseason and those types of things. But, we’re excited about the potential of him having an opportunity to get the ball in his hands. He’s somebody that’s returned kicks for us already. That’s not something new to him as far as that goes and so time will tell, but we’re excited he’s here.”