Alabama lands Florida State forward Taylor Bol Bowen in transfer portal

Alabama added some more frontcourt reinforcement in the transfer portal Friday. The Crimson Tide received a commitment from Florida State forward Taylor Bol Bowen.

Bol Bowen spent both of his first two college seasons at Florida State, where he played 60 games, including 27 starts. Last season as a sophomore, Bol Bowen averaged 8.0 points per game, shooting 47.7% from the field and 41.4% from 3-point range. He also averaged 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game in 29 appearances for the Seminoles.

Alabama is in need of frontcourt reinforcement following the departures of fifth-year forwards Grant Nelson and Clifford Omoruyi. The pair led Alabama in rebounding last season and Nelson was the Tide’s top shotblocker. Bowen’s profile as a shooter also fits the stretch-forward mold that Alabama coach Nate Oats often deploys in his system.

Bol Bowen is the second player Alabama has added in the transfer portal, joining Bucknell center Noah Williamson. The Tide has lost one player to the transfer portal from last season’s team so far, redshirt forward Naas Cunningham.