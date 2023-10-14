Alabama lands commit No. 7 in the 2025 class
The Crimson Tide landed another commit in the 2025 class today when in-state athlete Myles Johnson announced his commitment to Alabama.
Johnson had earned the offer from Alabama in June then followed it up with an offer from Mississippi State. Johnson also had an offer from Liberty.
Following a few visits to Tuscaloosa, Johnson decided he’d seen enough to decide on a School and Alabama was the one that ultimately stood out.
Johnson plays both ways for T.R Miller HS in Alabama but is slated to get his turn at linebacker for the Crimson Tide.
This commitment comes as a bit of a surprise with the in-state target still early in his process but he’s on board now and should be interesting to see how he closes out the year as one of the new members of the class.
We will take a closer look at Johnson later but for now welcome the newest member to the class.
Johnson has flown under the radar for some time now but after he visited for the Champions Cookout it was made pretty clear that Alabama was a priority in his recruitment.
Speaking with sources close to Johnson, that visit helped separate the Tide and made it clear to him that he’d have a real opportunity to play for the Tide if he did what he’s supposed to do.
So far he’s helped T. Miller (Ala.) to a 5-2 record thus far with hopes of finishing strong and going on a run in the playoffs.
At this point in his career he’s being used on both sides of the football but they need him for it but based on his athleticism, he could really soar in the rankings after the conclusion of the year.
More to come on Johnson.