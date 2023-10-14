The Crimson Tide landed another commit in the 2025 class today when in-state athlete Myles Johnson announced his commitment to Alabama. Johnson had earned the offer from Alabama in June then followed it up with an offer from Mississippi State. Johnson also had an offer from Liberty. Following a few visits to Tuscaloosa, Johnson decided he’d seen enough to decide on a School and Alabama was the one that ultimately stood out.

Johnson plays both ways for T.R Miller HS in Alabama but is slated to get his turn at linebacker for the Crimson Tide. This commitment comes as a bit of a surprise with the in-state target still early in his process but he’s on board now and should be interesting to see how he closes out the year as one of the new members of the class. We will take a closer look at Johnson later but for now welcome the newest member to the class.