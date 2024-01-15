Kalen DeBoer is in the mix to bring one of his biggest defensive playmakers with him to Alabama. Former Washington cornerback Jabbar Muhammad is currently considering the Crimson Tide as one of his leading transfer destinations after entering the portal last week, he told Tide Illustrated on Monday.

Muhammad started at cornerback for Washington during his senior season last year, earning second-team All-Pac 12 honors while leading the Huskies with 16 pass deflections and tying for the team lead with three interceptions. He also recorded 46 tackles, including five stops for a loss with two sacks.