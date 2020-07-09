Alabama is closing in on a coveted tight end prospect for the 2021 class. Three-star recruit Robbie Ouzts told BamaInsider on Wednesday that he has cut his list down to two schools with Alabama and Virginia Tech as his finalists.

Ouzts, the No. 7 player in the state of South Carolina, recently had a top eight of Alabama, Auburn, Duke, Georgia, North Carolina, Ole Miss, South Carolina, and Virginia Tech but said the Crimson Tide and Hokies have separated themselves from the pack due to what they can offer him both on and off the field.