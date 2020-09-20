 College football rankings, AP poll week 3
Alabama holds steady in polls ahead of season-opener

Tyler Waldrep • BamaInsider
Staff Writer
@tylerwaldrep
I covered Alabama athletics for a number of organizations (including this one 2017-18) from 2015-2018. Took a break for two years to cover Florida State, but now I'm back.

It's official, Alabama will be the No. 2 team in the country when the Crimson Tide opens the season at Missouri on Saturday.

Clemson (2-0, 1-0 ACC) remained on top in both polls, receiving 44 first-place votes in the Coaches Poll and 59 in the AP Top 25. The Crimson Tide and LSU each received one first-place vote in both polls while Ohio State received two in the Coaches Poll. The Buckeyes and the rest of the Big 10 will return to the AP Top 25 next week.

The SEC led all conferences with eight teams in the AP Top 25 and seven teams in the Coaches Poll.

Amway Coaches Poll and AP Top 25
Rank Coaches Poll  AP Top 25 

1

Clemson (44)

Clemson (59)

2

Alabama (1)

Alabama (1)

3

Oklahoma

Oklahoma

4

Georgia

Georgia

5

LSU (1)

Florida

6

Florida

LSU (1)

7

Notre Dame

Notre Dame

8

Auburn

T8. Texas

9

Texas

T8. Auburn

10

Ohio State (2)

Texas A&M

11

Texas A&M

North Carolina

12

North Carolina

Miami

13

Penn State

UCF

14

Miami

Cincinnati

15

UCF

Oklahoma State

16

Cincinnati

Tennessee

17

Wisconsin

Memphis

18

Oklahoma State

BYU

19

Michigan

Louisiana-Lafayette

20

Memphis

Virginia Tech

21

Tennessee

Pittsburgh

22

Minnesota

Army

23

BYU

Kentucky

24

Virginia Tech

Louisville

25

Louisiana-Lafayette

Marshall
Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback Patrick Surtain II is the undisputed leader of the secondary (Alabama Athletics).
