It's official, Alabama will be the No. 2 team in the country when the Crimson Tide opens the season at Missouri on Saturday.

Clemson (2-0, 1-0 ACC) remained on top in both polls, receiving 44 first-place votes in the Coaches Poll and 59 in the AP Top 25. The Crimson Tide and LSU each received one first-place vote in both polls while Ohio State received two in the Coaches Poll. The Buckeyes and the rest of the Big 10 will return to the AP Top 25 next week.

The SEC led all conferences with eight teams in the AP Top 25 and seven teams in the Coaches Poll.