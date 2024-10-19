Staff predictions: Our picks for No. 7 Alabama at No. 11 Tennessee

Kalen DeBoer’s first Third Saturday in October could be a turning point in his first season in charge of Alabama. Playoff implications will be on the line as No. 7 Alabama travels to No. 11 Tennessee for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff inside Neyland Stadium this weekend. The Crimson Tide is currently a 3-point favorite over the Volunteers, according to the Caesars Sportsbook.

Alabama holds a 60-38-8 all-time record against Tennessee, including a 34-20 victory during last year’s meeting inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. Here’s how Tide Illustrated’s staff thinks the game will play out.