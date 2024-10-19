Advertisement

in other news

Alabama assistants respond to missed calls against Tennessee

Alabama assistants respond to missed calls against Tennessee

Alabama suffered a few missed calls during its loss to Tennessee.

 • Tony Tsoukalas
Where does Alabama basketball rank in the preseason coaches poll

Where does Alabama basketball rank in the preseason coaches poll

Alabama will start the season as a top-five team in both the AP and coaches polls.

 • Jack Knowlton
Tyler Booker praised for intensity, leadership as Alabama looks to rebound

Tyler Booker praised for intensity, leadership as Alabama looks to rebound

Tyler Booker has set the tone for the Tide this week.

 • Jack Knowlton
Know the foe: An opposing look at Alabama's matchup against No. 21 Missouri

Know the foe: An opposing look at Alabama's matchup against No. 21 Missouri

The Tide will face the Tigers at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday.

 • Henry Sklar
Rising Tide: Tracking Alabama commits during the 2024 high school season

Rising Tide: Tracking Alabama commits during the 2024 high school season

Here's how Alabama's commits performed last week.

 • Jack Knowlton

in other news

Alabama assistants respond to missed calls against Tennessee

Alabama assistants respond to missed calls against Tennessee

Alabama suffered a few missed calls during its loss to Tennessee.

 • Tony Tsoukalas
Where does Alabama basketball rank in the preseason coaches poll

Where does Alabama basketball rank in the preseason coaches poll

Alabama will start the season as a top-five team in both the AP and coaches polls.

 • Jack Knowlton
Tyler Booker praised for intensity, leadership as Alabama looks to rebound

Tyler Booker praised for intensity, leadership as Alabama looks to rebound

Tyler Booker has set the tone for the Tide this week.

 • Jack Knowlton
Published Oct 19, 2024
SEC posts final availability report for No. 7 Alabama at No. 11 Tennessee
circle avatar
Tony Tsoukalas  •  TideIllustrated
Managing Editor
Twitter
@Tony_Tsoukalas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 7 Alabama should be at relatively full strength for the Third Saturday in October. The SEC posted the final availability report ahead of the Crimson Tide’s top-15 matchup against No. 11 Tennessee.

After listing redshirt freshman edge rusher Yhonzae Pierre and redshirt sophomore safety Keon Sabb as probable in Friday’s update, Alabama now labels both players as game-time decisions. The Tide will be without freshman running back Daniel Hill and freshman linebacker Cayden Jones.

Sabb was seen wearing a walking boot while entering the stadium. Both he and Pierre were in uniform participating in warm-ups when the Tide took the field 30 minutes before kickoff.

Tennessee will be without its leading tackler in redshirt senior linebacker Keenan Piili, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury last weekend. The Volunteers will also be missing junior defensive back Jourdan Thomas and freshman linebacker Edwin Spillman.

Alabama and Tennessee will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Neyland Stadium. The game will be televised on ABC.

Advertisement
Advertisement
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS