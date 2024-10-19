SEC posts final availability report for No. 7 Alabama at No. 11 Tennessee

in other news
Alabama assistants respond to missed calls against Tennessee
Alabama suffered a few missed calls during its loss to Tennessee.
Where does Alabama basketball rank in the preseason coaches poll
Alabama will start the season as a top-five team in both the AP and coaches polls.
Tyler Booker praised for intensity, leadership as Alabama looks to rebound
Tyler Booker has set the tone for the Tide this week.
Know the foe: An opposing look at Alabama's matchup against No. 21 Missouri
The Tide will face the Tigers at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday.
Rising Tide: Tracking Alabama commits during the 2024 high school season
Here's how Alabama's commits performed last week.
in other news
Alabama assistants respond to missed calls against Tennessee
Alabama suffered a few missed calls during its loss to Tennessee.
Where does Alabama basketball rank in the preseason coaches poll
Alabama will start the season as a top-five team in both the AP and coaches polls.
Tyler Booker praised for intensity, leadership as Alabama looks to rebound
Tyler Booker has set the tone for the Tide this week.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 7 Alabama should be at relatively full strength for the Third Saturday in October. The SEC posted the final availability report ahead of the Crimson Tide’s top-15 matchup against No. 11 Tennessee.
After listing redshirt freshman edge rusher Yhonzae Pierre and redshirt sophomore safety Keon Sabb as probable in Friday’s update, Alabama now labels both players as game-time decisions. The Tide will be without freshman running back Daniel Hill and freshman linebacker Cayden Jones.
Sabb was seen wearing a walking boot while entering the stadium. Both he and Pierre were in uniform participating in warm-ups when the Tide took the field 30 minutes before kickoff.
Tennessee will be without its leading tackler in redshirt senior linebacker Keenan Piili, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury last weekend. The Volunteers will also be missing junior defensive back Jourdan Thomas and freshman linebacker Edwin Spillman.
Alabama and Tennessee will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Neyland Stadium. The game will be televised on ABC.