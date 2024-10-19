SEC posts final availability report for No. 7 Alabama at No. 11 Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 7 Alabama should be at relatively full strength for the Third Saturday in October. The SEC posted the final availability report ahead of the Crimson Tide’s top-15 matchup against No. 11 Tennessee.

After listing redshirt freshman edge rusher Yhonzae Pierre and redshirt sophomore safety Keon Sabb as probable in Friday’s update, Alabama now labels both players as game-time decisions. The Tide will be without freshman running back Daniel Hill and freshman linebacker Cayden Jones.

Sabb was seen wearing a walking boot while entering the stadium. Both he and Pierre were in uniform participating in warm-ups when the Tide took the field 30 minutes before kickoff.

Tennessee will be without its leading tackler in redshirt senior linebacker Keenan Piili, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury last weekend. The Volunteers will also be missing junior defensive back Jourdan Thomas and freshman linebacker Edwin Spillman.

Alabama and Tennessee will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Neyland Stadium. The game will be televised on ABC.