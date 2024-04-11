Alabama is set to lose one of its key contributors from its Final Four run. According to a report from The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman, Crimson Tide guard Rylan Griffen will enter the transfer portal.

Griffen averaged 11.2 points and shot 39.2% from 3 in his second season with the Crimson Tide. He appeared in 36 games, including 33 starts after playing a bit-part role during the 2022-23 season.

Originally a four-star recruit from Richardson High School in Texas, Griffen became one of Alabama's best 3-point shooters and a versatile defender for Alabama coach Nate Oats' squad. He also averaged 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game last season.

Alabama is also set to lose redshirt freshman guard Kris Parker to the transfer portal as well as Aaron Estrada, who is out of eligibility. The Crimson Tide will now have to replace another starter from its Final Four team. It has already brought in former Pepperdine guard Houston Mallette from the portal.

Tide Illustrated confirmed Thursday that South Florida guard Chris Youngblood will be on campus this weekend. Youngblood averaged 15.3 points 2.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game for the Bulls last season. Youngblood is from Tuscaloosa and spent three seasons at Kennesaw State before joining USF last season.