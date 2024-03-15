Alabama will have sophomore guard Rylan Griffen available for its SEC tournament quarterfinal game against Florida on Friday night. During an interview with Crimson Tide Sports Network, Alabama coach Nate Oats said Griffen will be on a minutes restriction but will be able to play for the Crimson Tide.

"I don't know how much we'll be able to get the four guards in together,” Oats said. “But we'll at least have a rotation where Mark [Sears] and Aaron [Estrada] won't have to play 38, 40 minutes a game."

Griffen sat out Alabama’s regular-season finale against Arkansas with a calf injury. The sophomore suffered the injury after colliding with Florida guards Walter Clayton Jr. and Will Richard during the second half of Alabama’s loss to the Gators in Gainesville on March 5.

A report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein earlier Friday stated that Griffen looked good in shootaround Friday and would play barring a flare-up.

Griffen has started 28 of his 30 appearances for Alabama this season. The 6-foot-6 sophomore is averaging 11.1 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 45% from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc.

The winner of Friday night's game between No. 3 seed Alabama and No. 6 seed Florida will face No. 7 Texas A&M on Saturday in a semifinal matchup. The game will tip off 25 minutes after the conclusion of No. 3 seed Auburn vs. No. 9 seed Mississippi State, who will face off at noon CT.