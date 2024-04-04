Alabama basketball is hoping to be at full strength ahead of its first Final Four in school history. The Crimson Tide has been without Latrell Wrightsell Jr. for its last two NCAA Tournament games but the senior guard is reportedly close to returning for Alabama’s clash against UConn on Saturday.

Wrightsell missed Alabama’s games against North Carolina and Clemson after suffering a head injury in Alabama’s second-round win over Grand Canyon. According to a report from the Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman Wrightsell gave a positive update on his status.

“I feel 100 percent,” Wrightsell said. “I passed a few of the tests already. I just have to pass a couple more.”

The Cal. State Fullerton transfer has had an unlucky record with head injuries this season. He previously suffered a head injury that sidelined him during a four-game stretch from Feb. 21 to March 2. The guard has been listed as day-to-day and Oats said he would continue to be evaluated by team doctors and the trainers.

Wrightsell has started 12 games over 30 appearances this season. The sharpshooting guard leads the team in 3-point shooting percentage (44.3) and has made all 27 of his free-throw attempts. Wrightsell is averaging nine points and three rebounds per game. His return would be vital for Alabama's chances against No. 1 seed UConn on Saturday. The Crimson Tide and the Huskies square off at 7:49 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on TBS.